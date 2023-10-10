From music to film soundtracks and even fashion collaborations, it's as if everything Billie Eilish touches turns to gold. And in the case of her debut fragrance (with the bottle quite literally designed as a gold-brushed bust), it's actually kind of true.

The multi-GRAMMY Award-winning singer charted into new territory in November 2021 with the launch of her first-ever signature scent "Eilish" — which sold out within only a few hours of its release on her website. Now (much to the excitement of fans and fragrance-fiends alike), Eilish's popular perfume is now available — and on sale — on Amazon during the retailer's October Prime Day (also called Prime Big Deal Days).

Eilish Eau de Parfum Amazon Eilish Eau de Parfum After selling out almost immediately on the singer's website, the "Eilish" perfume is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. It's scent features notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla and warm musks. $52 $36 Shop Now

The "Eilish" perfume — which normally retails for $52 on Amazon but is now available for just over $36 — boasts a core fragrance of creamy vanilla (favored by Billie, herself), along with other floral and warm musk notes. The vegan, clean and paraben-free formula is elevated even more by its sensual, feminine packaging, with the bottle resembling a naked, gold bust that pays homage to Eilish's own "infatuation with backs and collarbone" -- a detail she shared in her interview with Vogue.

