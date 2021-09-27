Style

Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Shoe Collection With Nike

By Kyley Warren‍
As if being a GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter wasn't enough, now Billie Eilish is adding designer and Nike co-creator to her expansive (and notably impressive) portfolio of work.

While Eilish has long been an advocate for animal-friendly fashion, her latest venture in the space comes in the form of a vegan Air Jordan sneaker collaboration with Nike.

The 19-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to announce the partnership and share details on the "100% vegan" Air Jordan sneakers -- which are set to debut on Sept. 27.

"i’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material)," Eilish shared in the Instagram post.

The two Air Jordan silhouettes that are launching this week are available in separate styles -- the Air Jordan 1KO and Air Jordan 15. While the sneakers still boast a classic Nike vibe, Eilish made sure to add her own unique flair to the shoes.

Fans and sneaker-heads alike will appreciate the traditional Nike fit of the style, along with the musician's signature "Blohsh" logo on the shoe's tongue. The Air Jordan 1KO is available in a lime green color (another nod to Billie's aesthetic), and the Air Jordan 15 will come in a taupe tone.

Beginning today, sneakers from the one-of-a-kind collaboration are available to purchase on Billie Eilish's official site -- and beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, they will be available to purchase through Nike.

Shop the Billie Eilish X Nike Air Jordan collaboration now.

