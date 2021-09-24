Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Favorite Nike Picks -- Plus, How to Work Out With Thee Hot Girl Coach

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
megan thee stallion x nike
Nike

Get your body-ody-ody in shape with Megan Thee Stallion! The 26-year-old rapper -- aka Thee Hot Girl Coach -- has teamed up with Nike Training Club on workout videos exclusively on the app. Fans can also shop Meg's favorite Nike picks, including leggings, training shoes, sports bras and more. 

The GRAMMY-winning artist shared the exciting collaboration on Friday on Instagram. Fans can follow Meg and Nike trainer Tara Nicolas in curated exercises to build endurance and strengthen the body. Whether you want to target the arms, core or booty, you can "train like thee stallion." 

"We working our core, booty, thighs, toes, elbows, everything, 😛 It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now," the "Savage" rapper wrote. 

Megan also stars in a Nike commercial for the "New Hotties" campaign. In the spot, the Real Hot Girl tells the story of her fitness journey and active lifestyle, which includes 12-hour dance rehearsals and training five days a week. 

Download the Nike Training Club app to start working out with Megan Thee Stallion and shop her Nike looks below. 

Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra & Mid-Rise Camo Leggings
Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra & Mid-Rise Camo Leggings
Nike
Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra & Mid-Rise Camo Leggings
Thee Hot Girl Coach is seen wearing this sleek camo sports bra and legging set in the Nike Training Club video. 
BRA: $45
LEGGING: $70
Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Light-Support Sports Bra & High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Light-Support Sports Bra & High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
Nike
Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Light-Support Sports Bra & High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
For low-impact workouts, reach for the Yoga Dri-FIT matching set. 
BRA: $55
LEGGING: $100
Alpha UltraBreathe
Alpha UltraBreathe
Nike
Alpha UltraBreathe
We love the way this strappy sports bra looks. It's functional too -- it has the highest level of support while keeping you dry and comfortable. 
$75
One Mid-Rise 7" Bike Shorts
One Mid-Rise 7" Bike Shorts
Nike
One Mid-Rise 7" Bike Shorts
You can't go wrong with a versatile pair of Nike bike shorts. 
$40
ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
Nike
ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
A lightweight running shoe with responsive foam and breathability that feels supportive and comfortable even on the longest of runs. 
$180
Free Metcon 4
Free Metcon 4
Nike
Free Metcon 4
Not only is the color combo gorgeous, the Free Metcon 4 training shoe combines flexibility and stability. 
$120
Air Force 1 Pixel
Air Force 1 Pixel
Nike
Air Force 1 Pixel
We're not surprised the Air Force 1 Pixel sneaker is on Meg's list. It's a staple shoe for hot girls everywhere. 
$100

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Thee Stallion Carried a Tiny Coach Bag to the Met Gala

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' -- Shop the Hottest Looks

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $26 Workout Set From Amazon

 