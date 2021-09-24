Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Favorite Nike Picks -- Plus, How to Work Out With Thee Hot Girl Coach
Get your body-ody-ody in shape with Megan Thee Stallion! The 26-year-old rapper -- aka Thee Hot Girl Coach -- has teamed up with Nike Training Club on workout videos exclusively on the app. Fans can also shop Meg's favorite Nike picks, including leggings, training shoes, sports bras and more.
The GRAMMY-winning artist shared the exciting collaboration on Friday on Instagram. Fans can follow Meg and Nike trainer Tara Nicolas in curated exercises to build endurance and strengthen the body. Whether you want to target the arms, core or booty, you can "train like thee stallion."
"We working our core, booty, thighs, toes, elbows, everything, 😛 It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now," the "Savage" rapper wrote.
Megan also stars in a Nike commercial for the "New Hotties" campaign. In the spot, the Real Hot Girl tells the story of her fitness journey and active lifestyle, which includes 12-hour dance rehearsals and training five days a week.
Download the Nike Training Club app to start working out with Megan Thee Stallion and shop her Nike looks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Thee Stallion Carried a Tiny Coach Bag to the Met Gala
Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' -- Shop the Hottest Looks
Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color
TikTok Is Obsessed With This $26 Workout Set From Amazon