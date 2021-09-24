Get your body-ody-ody in shape with Megan Thee Stallion! The 26-year-old rapper -- aka Thee Hot Girl Coach -- has teamed up with Nike Training Club on workout videos exclusively on the app. Fans can also shop Meg's favorite Nike picks, including leggings, training shoes, sports bras and more.

The GRAMMY-winning artist shared the exciting collaboration on Friday on Instagram. Fans can follow Meg and Nike trainer Tara Nicolas in curated exercises to build endurance and strengthen the body. Whether you want to target the arms, core or booty, you can "train like thee stallion."

"We working our core, booty, thighs, toes, elbows, everything, 😛 It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now," the "Savage" rapper wrote.

Megan also stars in a Nike commercial for the "New Hotties" campaign. In the spot, the Real Hot Girl tells the story of her fitness journey and active lifestyle, which includes 12-hour dance rehearsals and training five days a week.

Download the Nike Training Club app to start working out with Megan Thee Stallion and shop her Nike looks below.

Alpha UltraBreathe Nike Alpha UltraBreathe We love the way this strappy sports bra looks. It's functional too -- it has the highest level of support while keeping you dry and comfortable.

