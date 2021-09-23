Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' -- Shop the Hottest Looks

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. is available to stream on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, and fans can start shopping the hottest looks from the fashion extravaganza on the Savage X Fenty website right now!

The epic fashion show had no shortage of sexy, edgy lingerie ensembles worn by the biggest stars like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Normani, Ricky Martin, Vanessa Hudgens and so many more. Of course, Rihanna looked stunning during her dance performance, and her red latex corset was a standout. In addition to RiRi's outfit, head-turning styles include a neon bra and underwear set, luxe silky robes, a blue chainmail matching set and a snakeskin print catsuit. Each piece is available in sizes XS to 3X.

Rihanna spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on her latest collection showcased in Vol. 3.

"The looks are sexy. They're edgy. They're fun. They're flirty. They're playful," Rihanna told ET. "They're savage and they're gonna make you feel that way. They're gonna make you feel confident. Everyone is going to feel represented in this show. Whether it's a style, a piece or seeing someone that just looks like them."

See the new Savage X Fenty collection and shop ET Style's top picks below. Join the Xtra VIP Membership to get exclusive low prices sitewide.

