Rihanna is spilling the details on her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. The multitalented star spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of the fashion show's premiere on Amazon Prime Video, available to stream on Friday.

The third installment of RiRi's fashion experience takes place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, set in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, which provided major inspiration for the 33-year-old artist, who serves as creative director and executive producer for the show. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 showcases the latest collection by Rihanna's lingerie line, which will be available to shop directly on Amazon Fashion.

"The inspiration really came from the venue. When I saw the venue, and I knew my collection, they married each other and I got so excited about what we could do here," Rihanna told ET. "The choreography, like all the elements we can display in the space. Where we want it shot. I want these. I want drones. I want these kind of cameras. I want this lighting. I want that carpet. It just made me get inspired and creative, and that's what made the show."

"We're using the entire space. Inside, outside, rooftop, helipad, every couch. Literally, the beauty of the space is so intense that we didn't want to hide anything," she adds.

Following last year's Vol. 2, Rihanna was already brainstorming to take the fashion, dance and music extravaganza to another level. Vol. 3 features performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Stars like Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Lola Leon, Precious Lee, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens will model the stunning Savage X Fenty looks.

"Even now I'm thinking, okay, so how to top this one next year? You know, you're already thinking about that because that's really the challenge to make it bigger and better and more inclusive every year," she says. "But, you know, we somehow manage to pull it off every year, and I'm so excited and thrilled about how we elevated this year's show."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

As for representation, Rihanna says she's always looking to expand on inclusivity. Rihanna is continuously celebrated for paving the way in creating space and products for every type of person whether it's for Savage X Fenty or her billion dollar beauty company, Fenty Beauty. Savage X Fenty lingerie is offered in sizes XS to 3X.

"Our challenge every year is to just expand our inclusivity, right? You can never be inclusive enough. You can't just get there and say, we handle everyone. There's always someone that you didn't represent, and every year we want to include more representation," Rihanna explains.



"I naturally root for the underdog. That's just me. I've always been that way and maybe that's the thing that drives my passion for inclusivity," she adds. "No one is going to think about her being beautiful, but to me, that needs to be represented as beautiful because we've only told the one story. Their story matters and that's the one they'll listen to at home, saying, wait, they look just like me. I'm just like them."

Fans can expect Rihanna's signature fashion-forward, ahead-of-the-curve style with no shortage of edge and sexiness in her newest Savage X Fenty designs. She points out the snakeskin catsuit and the chainmail ensemble are her favorites.



"The looks are sexy. They're edgy. They're fun. They're flirty. They're playful," she says. "They're savage and they're gonna make you feel that way. They're gonna make you feel confident. Everyone is going to feel represented in this show. Whether it's a style, a piece or seeing someone that just looks like them."

