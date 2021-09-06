Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty are spending time with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. In the photos shared on Monday, Minaj and Kenneth hold on to their baby boy while Rocky and Rihanna cozied up on the couch next to the proud parents.

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkS**t #YKTFV," Minaj captioned the photos of their New York at-home double-date.

In another post, Minaj shared a video of her and RiRi blowing kisses at the camera before the Bajan singer said, "Caribbean things, you know what I'm sayin'?" In another video, Minaj and Rihanna's niece, Majesty, gave a shoutout to the Pink Friday rapper's fans, declaring her love for the "Barbz."

The two musicians haven't released a song together since collaborating on the 2011 track "Fly," which appeared on Minaj's hit album Pink Friday.

Fans took to Twitter to share their hopes that the get together means new music from the pair. Minaj and Rihanna last made headlines when they started following each other on Instagram in May, causing fans to speculate once again that they could be cooking something up.

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have followed each other on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/AkZvO0nAU1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2021

While Minaj surprised fans that same month by announcing that her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape would be available on streaming platforms for the first time ever, Rihanna hasn't released a new solo single since her album Anti in 2016. The singer also hasn’t offered a feature since 2017, when she appeared on Future’s "Selfish," DJ Khaled’s "Wild Thoughts," and Kendrick Lamar’s "Loyalty."

RiRi has been working with her boo, though. In July, the multi-hyphenate and A$AP Rocky were spotted looking all loved up in New York City's Bronx neighborhood, enjoying a multi-day shoot for the 32-year-old rapper's new music video.

For more on these music makers, watch the video below.

