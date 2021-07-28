Rihanna Rocks Hotpants on Date Night With A$AP Rocky: See the Pic!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's love continues to blossom. The couple was spotted enjoying a date night in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday -- and Rihanna couldn't have looked cooler.
The "Love on the Brain" singer put her long legs on display in a pair of denim hotpants, which she paired with a flaming blouse by Vetements. RiRi left the top unbuttoned, showing off a Missoni bikini top underneath. She finished the look with a colorful Fendi purse, black heels and sunglasses.
Rocky, meanwhile, sported a more casual ensemble. The artist paired sweats and a T-shirt with a dark hoodie.
Rihanna, 33, and Rocky, 32, have been out and about lately. Earlier this month, the two were in New York City's Bronx neighborhood, enjoying a multi-day shoot for Rocky's new music video.
“Between takes they were very lovey dovey” a source told ET, adding that the couple was hugging and not shying away from PDA.
"They are so madly in love,” ET's source added of Rihanna and Rocky. "They barely leave each other’s side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna. She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn’t take her for granted."
See what Rocky told ET about Rihanna in the video below.
