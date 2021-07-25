Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share PDA During Night Out in Miami
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have a ‘Crazy Connection' (Source)
Rihanna ‘Madly in Love’ With A$AP Rocky, Kourtney and Travis Pac…
Rihanna 'Madly in Love' With A$AP Rocky as They Film New Music V…
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Picture-Perfect' Weddin…
'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding on Fatherhood and Delayed 'Crazy Ric…
Khloe Kardashian's Family Thinks Tristan Thompson Breakup Is 'Go…
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Feel About Their Re…
Common on ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Finding Love With Tiffany Hadd…
'Die in a Gunfight' Clip Starring Diego Boneta and Alexandra Dad…
BTS Almost Gave Their Fandom a Different Name and More Secrets R…
‘Jungle Cruise’: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Both Want a Sequ…
First Look at ‘Jolt’ Starring a Revengeful and Blonde Kate Becki…
Khloe Kardashian Gets a Wild Makeover By True, Chi, Stormi and D…
Watch Ian Ziering and ET’s Kevin Frazier Go Inside a Shark Sanct…
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Give a ‘Stripped Down’ Look at Their N…
Jacob Sartorius Talks Dating, Making Mature Music and Hopes of W…
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Talks Working on Such a ‘D…
‘The Tomorrow War’ Stars Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski Give …
Watch Lil Nas X Plays a Judge, Lawyer, Juror and Himself in Nike…
Cardi B Reveals Offset’s Reaction to Her Second Pregnancy and Wh…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are showing their love off to the world. The couple shared some adorable PDA while enjoying a night out together over the weekend.
Videos posted by fans on social media show RiRi, 33, smiling from ear to ear with her arms wrapped around Rocky, 32, at a club on Saturday night. The singer pulls her boyfriend in close, and sweetly chuckles at a fan raving over their relationship while a sign reading "Rihanna share me with Rocky" is held up in the background.
ET first confirmed the pair's romance late last year, but they didn't go public with their relationship until Rocky's interview with GQ in May.
"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine of Rihanna. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."
Rocky also spoke with ET last month about his documentary and Rihanna making an appearance. When asked about having her support for the doc, Rocky said it was "important having that support in real life, you know?"
"It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," he added.
Meanwhile, a source told ET the two are "madly in love." "They barely leave each other’s side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna. She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn’t take her for granted," the source shared.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look So in Love While Shooting New Project
Rihanna Is 'Inspired' by A$AP Rocky, Went to Recording Studio With Him
Rihanna Covers Up Her and Drake's Matching Shark Tattoo With New Ink