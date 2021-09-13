Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Boasts All-Star Lineup: Watch
Rihanna hit replay and now we all get to see a sexy new Savage X Fenty Show! Vol. 3 of the hit maker's lingerie line is set to premiere on Amazon Prime video on Sept. 24.
Rihanna posted the teaser to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, "Start making that guest list to ya watch party baby …. sept. 24 💪🏿."
There will be performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. The show also teases special appearances by Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and many more.
Ratajkowski, Hudgens and more are featured in the new teaser clip, and Carpenter took to Instagram shortly after the clip was released to share several photos of herself modeling the lingerie.
"Mama said that it was okay 🤪@badgalriri," she captioned the photos posing in a lacy black bra and underwear.
According to the press release, this year's show will "combine fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture."
Once the show is released, the Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.
