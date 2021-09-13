Rihanna hit replay and now we all get to see a sexy new Savage X Fenty Show! Vol. 3 of the hit maker's lingerie line is set to premiere on Amazon Prime video on Sept. 24.

Rihanna posted the teaser to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, "Start making that guest list to ya watch party baby …. sept. 24 💪🏿."

There will be performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. The show also teases special appearances by Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and many more.

Ratajkowski, Hudgens and more are featured in the new teaser clip, and Carpenter took to Instagram shortly after the clip was released to share several photos of herself modeling the lingerie.

"Mama said that it was okay 🤪@badgalriri," she captioned the photos posing in a lacy black bra and underwear.

According to the press release, this year's show will "combine fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture."

Once the show is released, the Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show 2020: See All the Celeb Appearances This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hangout With Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

Rihanna Drops First Fenty Perfume

Rihanna Humbly Reacts to Billionaire News: 'God Is Good'

Related Gallery