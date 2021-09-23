Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Sizzles in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3'
Lourdes Leon is sizzling in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, available to stream on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The 24-year-old model stars in a sexy elevator sequence in the epic fashion show.
Leon wows in a teal lingerie look, which includes a matching latex bra, underwear and thigh-high stockings, paired with lucite accessories. Madonna's eldest daughter modeled the stunning ensemble while posing on a circular bed set in an elevator. Just last week Leon made her Met Gala debut in a gorgeous embellished pink Moschino gown.
The model recently covered the September issue of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the fashion magazine's cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."
Leon, who goes by Lola, shared behind-the-scenes pics from the Savage X Fenty Show on Instagram.
Leon wasn't the only music legend offspring to appear in Rihanna's epic fashion show. Izaak Theo Adu-Watts, the 25-year-old son of Sade, rocked a cool, retro-style look in a striped satin shirt and a flat cap.
The third installment of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show takes place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, set in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, which provided major inspiration for the 33-year-old artist, who serves as creative director and executive producer for the show. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 showcases the latest collection by Rihanna's lingerie line, which will be available to shop on the Savage X Fenty website on Friday.
Vol. 3 features performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. In addition to Leon and Adu-Watts, stars like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Lola Leon, Precious Lee, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens model the new Savage X Fenty looks.
Excited for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3? Sign up for Amazon Prime Video to watch on Sept. 24. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service through our links.)
