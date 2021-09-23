Gigi Hadid Slays Epic Walk in 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' in Stunning Lingerie Look
All eyes are on Gigi Hadid as she makes an epic runway walk on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, available to stream on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
The 26-year-old supermodel stunned in the fashion show. Khai's mom wowed as she strutted down a bridge in a shiny, metallic blue Savage X Fenty logo robe, paired with a choker necklace, oversized earrings, pointed-toe silver pumps and an edgy bang hairstyle.
Hadid has starred in RiRi's Savage X Fenty spectacles since the beginning. She walked in the brand's first-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week in 2018. Since then, Hadid has been featured in all three volumes of the Savage X Fenty Show.
On Wednesday night, the model attended the premiere in New York, looking beautiful in a white pantsuit, statement pearl necklace and a lace bralette. Hadid has been busy this month walking in numerous runway shows at New York Fashion Week.
The third installment of Rihanna's fashion show takes place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, set in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, which provided major inspiration for the 33-year-old artist, who serves as creative director and executive producer for the show. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 showcases the latest collection by Rihanna's lingerie line, which will be available to shop on the Savage X Fenty website on Friday.
Vol. 3 features performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. In addition to Hadid, stars like Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Lola Leon, Precious Lee, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens model the new Savage X Fenty looks.
Excited for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3? Sign up for Amazon Prime Video to watch on Sept. 24. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service through our links.)
