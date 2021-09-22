Rihanna Admits Her Performance in New Savage X Fenty Show Was 'Not Easy in a Corset' (Exclusive)
Heating up the stage! Rihanna is opening up about her performance at this year's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.
The celebrated songstress and fashion mogul spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Wednesday at the New York premiere screening of her annual runway show, presented by Amazon Prime Video, and dished on what fans can expect to see.
As she's done in the past, Rihanna delivers a performance as part of the show, and she teased the number, admitting, "It's not easy in a corset!"
"I had to make it work!" she added with a laugh. "But it's my way of just being part of my show. Maybe I won't do it every single time, but I like to be in there a little bit."
For Rihanna, her annual Savage X Fenty show is a project close to her heart, and she's worked hard to build the show and cultivate it's cultural impact, turning it into an event people anticipate and are excited to be a part of.
The effort has been largely successful, and the celebrated performer said that, in a lot of cases, they haven't had to reach out to stars asking them to be a part of the show.
"They're calling us now, and it feels so great that it has that credibility and that people value the stage," Rihanna shared. "People even pull out from other shows to be a part of it."
As the show and her fashion line grow, Rihanna is looking to keep the momentum building and to create something truly unique.
"If we keep pushing ourselves and challenging our show year after year, I feel like we could really do wonders," she added.
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is available Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime.

