TikTok Is Obsessed With This $26 Workout Set From Amazon

There's another TikTok buy on Amazon you'll want to add to cart. Amazon has become the go-to place to shop for affordable activewear, and the latest workout outfit that has TikTok users raving is the OLCHEE two-piece set.

The matching set, which is priced at $26 right now, comes with a seamless sports bra and high-waist leggings, available in a variety of bright and neutral colors. TikTok user @daniellerothfeldt shared five different colors of the set, noting that she got all five for the price of one Lululemon set.

The style is also on Amazon's Internet Famous page that features fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle items that went viral.

The set has over 1,400 global ratings on Amazon. Karina wrote in a review, "I’ve owned many a leggings & these are probably the softest, almost buttery feeling to the touch—so comfortable to wear!"

Lauren commented on the sizing, saying, "I was nervous about buying this as these sets are notoriously too small. I had such a hard time finding a proper XL and had near given up until stumbling across this. Keep in mind, this looks TINY but is so stretchy that it feels like it can fit almost anyone."

Most reviews say the set is best for low-impact workouts and for lounging.

If you're looking for more stylish finds on Amazon, be sure to check out the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Gymshark dupes and Lululemon dupes.

