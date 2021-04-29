Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't already hopped on the TikTok train for the latest on fashion, home, beauty and other aspects of life (viral dance routines, anyone?), it's time you get on it. It's no secret that the Gen-Z-approved social media platform has become the ultimate place for must-know trends and brands. We've seen everything from mermaidcore and mushrooms to genius products and Lululemon dupes available on Amazon. That said, scroll through enough rave reviews on affordable jeans and leggings, and you'll find another fashion category users love: brands with a cause, like Girlfriend Collective.

Among the many (and there are many) brands TikTok users love, Girlfriend Collective has become a fan favorite thanks to its inclusive size range, its use of recycled materials, and of course, the fact that it's cute. Shoppers have been loving the sustainable activewear brand's line of leggings, workout bras, crop tops and more. And now, they have something else to get excited about: swimwear.

From day one, Girlfriend Collective has been making its pieces -- which have become everyday workout and loungewear staples -- with materials made post-consumer waste, like recycled water bottles. And with its new swimwear collection, known as GF Swim, the label is doing just the same. But instead of water bottles, Girlfriend Collective is making its water-ready pieces with fishing nets and post-industrial waste recovered from the ocean.

The Girlfriend Collective swim collection -- which ranges from $38 to $78 -- uses the recycled material known as ECONYL, which is made using regenerated nylon. Available in sizes XXS to 6XL in five different colors, the GF Swim collection is perfect for mixing and matching throughout the summer. And with every piece you buy from the collection, Girlfriend Collective will donate 1% to Healthy Seas, which works to clean up waste from the ocean. So really, there's no reason not to add a piece of this sustainable collection to your summer wardrobe, right?

If you're considering adding some new Girlfriend Collective swim pieces to your summer arsenal, you better act fast -- pieces are already starting to sell out. So, to give you a head start, ET Style pulled its favorite pieces from the collection below.

Girlfriend Collective Lanai Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Lanai Bikini Top Let's be honest: A classic black bikini will never be a bad choice. So why not grab yourself a style that's made with a sustainable material? $48 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Bay Bikini Bottom Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Bay Bikini Bottom These hipster bikini bottoms will give you moderate coverage, which is perfect for lounging poolside. $38 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Oasis One Piece Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Oasis One Piece You'll love wearing this soft, buttery-smooth swimsuit to your next beach or pool visit. $78 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Hermosa Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Hermosa Bikini Top A punchy bikini top that feels sporty will look great for all your swim sessions, but also as a bra top with a pair of shorts. $48 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Whidbey One Piece Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Whidbey One Piece Truly, a one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neck and scoop back is one silhouette that'll never go out of style. $78 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Caspian Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Caspian Bikini Top We love this one-shoulder silhouette as much as we love the fact that it was made using recycled fishing nets. $48 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Poolside Bikini Bottom Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Poolside Bikini Bottom Want something with a high-waist? Girlfriend Collective has you covered -- literally. $38 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE Buy Now

