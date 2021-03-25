Cara Delevingne has launched a sustainable activewear range with Puma! The model co-created the Exhale Yoga Collection with the athletic brand, which is now available to shop on the Puma website.

Delevingne shared the campaign video on Instagram this week. She narrates, "I was really excited about this collection, being able to offset the carbon from the production of the pieces. You can do yoga and feel like it's going back to something."

The eco-conscious collection includes a crop top, legging, bra, knit top, tee and leotard in chic, earthy hues, starting at $60. The items feature stylish heart and moon embroideries, hand-selected by Delevingne. As part of Puma's "Forever Better" commitment to reduce their environmental impact, the pieces are made with at least 70% recycled polyester.

"Yoga is one of my biggest passions, it has impacted my life in such a positive way," Delevingne says in a press release. "When PUMA approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled. We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale."

Puma has also teamed up with First Climate to purchase credits toward the construction of biogas plants -- an alternative to firewood and coal for energy supply -- to help offset unavoidable emissions.

Shop Delevingne's Puma collection below.

Puma Exhale Crop Top Puma Puma Exhale Crop Top Made from 84% recycled polyester, this ribbed crop top has four-way stretch and sweat-wicking wear. $55 AT PUMA Buy Now

Puma Exhale High Waist Leggings Puma Puma Exhale High Waist Leggings Complete the Cara look with these matching high-waist leggings that have breathable mesh panels. $100 AT PUMA Buy Now

Puma Exhale Studio Bra Puma Puma Exhale Studio Bra This low-impact studio bra is specifically designed for breathability. $60 AT PUMA Buy Now

Puma Exhale Knit V-Neck Top Puma Puma Exhale Knit V-Neck Top This stylish V-neck knit crop top is perfect for yoga, lounging or running errands. $75 AT PUMA Buy Now

Puma Exhale Boyfriend Tee Puma Puma Exhale Boyfriend Tee An oversized, relaxed-fit tee that can be tied on the side to style with your favorite leggings. It's made from 76% recycled polyester. $60 AT PUMA Buy Now

Puma Exhale Biker Leotard Puma Puma Exhale Biker Leotard For the trendy look, opt for this sleek, stretchy leotard. $95 AT PUMA Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Everlane Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection

Shop Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Home Cleaning Products Brand

How to Be More Sustainable in 2021