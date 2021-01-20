How to Be More Sustainable in 2021
Chances are you've set yourself up with a handful of new goals for 2021 -- whether you consider these aspirations New Year's resolutions or not. And if sustainability plays a part if any of them, you're probably thinking about how you can live a more environmentally conscious life.
Breaking down the environmental impact of every part of your lifestyle can be overwhelming, often leading to a spiral and at a loss for what to do. Add on thoughts of climate change and your carbon footprint, and you're probably starting to feel the uphill battle already. But don't stop now -- there are plenty of ways you can make the journey toward a more sustainable life easier -- from simple changes in your daily habits (such as swapping out your beauty products for more sustainable alternatives) to sustainable products to shop. Of course, even those can be a lot to handle. So if you don't know where to begin, let us give you a starting point.
First things first: If you're thinking about shifting areas of your lifestyle to create a better future for the environment (as well as yourself), you're already on the right track. And now, it's time to make it happen. One of the easiest ways to adjust to greener habits is by reducing your waste. One way to do this is by replacing single-use plastic (like disposable grocery bags and takeout containers) with sturdy, reusable options. Of course, your food-related activities aren't the only place where you can swap your disposable items for reusable or refillable things. This tactic can go toward your household cleaning supplies and beauty routine, as well.
You don't have to do a complete overhaul of your things to be more sustainable in the new year -- cleaning out the toxic products or wasteful packaging is an easy first step. But if you're ready to take your sustainability efforts to the next level, we've pulled together the best eco-friendly products to help you along the way.
From household items like eco-friendly cleaning products and reusable grocery bags to beauty products with reusable packaging, scroll down to see our favorite must-have items to get you on the right foot toward creating a more sustainable living, below.
Reusable Grocery Bags
Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic
Home Cleaning Supplies
Food & Beverage
Bath & Body
Makeup & Skincare
