How to Be More Sustainable in 2021

Chances are you've set yourself up with a handful of new goals for 2021 -- whether you consider these aspirations New Year's resolutions or not. And if sustainability plays a part if any of them, you're probably thinking about how you can live a more environmentally conscious life.

Breaking down the environmental impact of every part of your lifestyle can be overwhelming, often leading to a spiral and at a loss for what to do. Add on thoughts of climate change and your carbon footprint, and you're probably starting to feel the uphill battle already. But don't stop now -- there are plenty of ways you can make the journey toward a more sustainable life easier -- from simple changes in your daily habits (such as swapping out your beauty products for more sustainable alternatives) to sustainable products to shop. Of course, even those can be a lot to handle. So if you don't know where to begin, let us give you a starting point.

First things first: If you're thinking about shifting areas of your lifestyle to create a better future for the environment (as well as yourself), you're already on the right track. And now, it's time to make it happen. One of the easiest ways to adjust to greener habits is by reducing your waste. One way to do this is by replacing single-use plastic (like disposable grocery bags and takeout containers) with sturdy, reusable options. Of course, your food-related activities aren't the only place where you can swap your disposable items for reusable or refillable things. This tactic can go toward your household cleaning supplies and beauty routine, as well.

You don't have to do a complete overhaul of your things to be more sustainable in the new year -- cleaning out the toxic products or wasteful packaging is an easy first step. But if you're ready to take your sustainability efforts to the next level, we've pulled together the best eco-friendly products to help you along the way.

From household items like eco-friendly cleaning products and reusable grocery bags to beauty products with reusable packaging, scroll down to see our favorite must-have items to get you on the right foot toward creating a more sustainable living, below.

Reusable Grocery Bags

Standard Triple Set Baggu Shopbop Standard Triple Set Baggu Jazz up your grocery runs (and any other type of errands) with these bright, colorful, and easy-to-pack bags. $36 AT SHOPBOP Buy now

Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Ecowaare Amazon Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Ecowaare Ready to rid the flimsy plastic produce bags from your life? These are the alternatives to use instead. $10.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15.99) Buy Now

Ecology Reusable Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags Cotton String Bags Ahyuan Amazon Ecology Reusable Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags Cotton String Bags Ahyuan Whether you're heading to the grocery store, the beach, or the park, these expandable bags will be the thing to hold everything you need. $10.98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic

Assorted Set of 3 Bee's Wrap Amazon Assorted Set of 3 Bee's Wrap Replace your plastic wrap with these wraps, which are made with beeswax to keep your food tightly sealed and safe. $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Reusable Silicone Pocket Combo Stasher Thrive Market Reusable Silicone Pocket Combo Stasher Keep your favorite snacks safe in these reusable, dishwasher safe bags from Stasher. $11.79 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $13.99) Buy Now

Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 8) Food Huggers Food52 Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 8) Food Huggers When you use these silicone caps, which wrap around the cut edges of your food, you can save your storage containers for other items. $28 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Home Cleaning Supplies

The Clean Suite Dispensers & Tablets Sets Blueland Nordstrom The Clean Suite Dispensers & Tablets Sets Blueland With Blueland's Clean Suite, you'll get reusable containers and bottles along with tabs to create non-toxic cleaning supplies when mixed with water. $83 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths Swedish Wholesale Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths Swedish Wholesale Cut down on your paper towel use with these reusable dishcloths. Use them as sponges for your dishes or to clean up any messes in the kitchen. $19.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24.99) Buy Now

Wool Dryer Balls Public Goods Public Goods Wool Dryer Balls Public Goods Instead of using disposable dryer sheets, try these reusable (and surprisingly long-lasting) dryer balls -- which are made with natural wool fibers. $6.50 AT PUBLIC GOODS Buy Now

Food & Beverage

Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream Target Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream With a SodaStream, you'll be able to make all the carbonated water (and other drinks!) your heart desires. And now that the brand has released a set of Bubly drops, which means you can create flavored seltzer in the comfort of your home -- without the aluminum cans. FIZZI SPARKLING WATER MAKER - $89.99 AT TARGET Buy Now BUBLY LIME DROPS - $5.99 AT TARGET Buy Now

Telescoping Reusable Straw Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Telescoping Reusable Straw Uncommon Goods Since this telescoping straw comes with its own pocket-friendly case, keeping a reusable straw with you has never been easier. $20 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Rectangle Container with Moveable & Removeable Divider U Konserve Thrive Market Rectangle Container with Moveable & Removeable Divider U Konserve Whether you're packing your favorite snacks for a picnic or you want to have a simple, sustainable way to store your veggies, you'll love having this reusable container to have in your arsenal. $13.49 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $16.95) Buy Now

Bath & Body

Shower Routine Set By Humankind Humankind Shower Routine Set By Humankind This Shower Routine Set from By Humankind includes bar versions of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash -- which means you don't have to worry about any single-use plastic that's typically used in these types of products. $45 AT BY HUMANKIND Buy Now

Soft Menstrual Cup SAALT Amazon Soft Menstrual Cup SAALT Ready to ditch the tampons? Opt for a reusable menstrual cup like this one, which is made with extra-soft silicone to keep you comfortable throughout your period. $28.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Leakproof Cheeky Knix Knix Leakproof Cheeky Knix If you're the type of person who prefers pads over tampons but wants to take a more sustainable approach to that time of the month, opt for these reusable, seamless panties. Trust us, you won't feel a thing. And all you have to do to clean them is put them under running water until the water is clear before throwing them into your next laundry cycle. $23 AT KNIX Buy Now

Makeup & Skincare

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream Fenty Beauty Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream Rihanna's Fenty Skin line features refillable products, like this overnight gel-cream to keep your carbon footprint and beauty waste at a minimum. Buy the product once, and when you've used it all, all you need to do is order a refill. Voila! You have your new (and sustainable) product all over again. $40 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Reusable Microfiber Cleansing Pads Starter Kit Croon Anthropologie Reusable Microfiber Cleansing Pads Starter Kit Croon These reusable makeup removing pads will keep you from producing excess waste during your beauty routine. Simply throw them into the laundry when they need a wash, and they're good as new! $29 at Anthropologie

Humanrace Routine Pack Humanrace Humanrace Routine Pack Noted on the site as the "Three-Minute Facial," Pharrell's skincare line offers simple, clean and easy-to-use products for a glowing complexion. And to make your beauty lineup more sustainable, the brand also offers refills for each of its best-selling products. $100 AT HUMANRACE (REGULARLY $126) Buy Now

Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case La Bouche Rouge Net-A-Porter Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case La Bouche Rouge For the moments when she isn't wearing a face mask, La Bouche Rouge's classic red lipstick will feel like a little luxury. And when she runs out of the perfect shade, she can replace her refillable tube with a new color. MATTE LIPSTICK REFILL - 70'S AMERICA - $40 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now REFILLABLE LEATHER CASE - $75 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Forever Eye Mask Dieux Dieux Forever Eye Mask Dieux Any time you want to use these, pop these into the fridge for a few minutes to cool them down. Then, combined with your favorite serum, gel, or cream, stick them to your face for a depuffing session as everything soaks into your skin. Trust us, you'll be getting so much out of these with every use. $25 AT DIEUX Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best 14 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Shop Rothy’s Sustainable and Eco Line of Handbags

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Reusable Face Masks Under $5

New Year, New You: The Best Amazon Deals on Select NuFace Devices

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin -- Tarte, Dior, Fenty Beauty & More