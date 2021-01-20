Lifestyle

How to Be More Sustainable in 2021

By Dale Arden Chong‍
How to Live More Sustainably in 2021
Chances are you've set yourself up with a handful of new goals for 2021 -- whether you consider these aspirations New Year's resolutions or not. And if sustainability plays a part if any of them, you're probably thinking about how you can live a more environmentally conscious life.

Breaking down the environmental impact of every part of your lifestyle can be overwhelming, often leading to a spiral and at a loss for what to do. Add on thoughts of climate change and your carbon footprint, and you're probably starting to feel the uphill battle already. But don't stop now -- there are plenty of ways you can make the journey toward a more sustainable life easier -- from simple changes in your daily habits (such as swapping out your beauty products for more sustainable alternatives) to sustainable products to shop. Of course, even those can be a lot to handle. So if you don't know where to begin, let us give you a starting point.

First things first: If you're thinking about shifting areas of your lifestyle to create a better future for the environment (as well as yourself), you're already on the right track. And now, it's time to make it happen. One of the easiest ways to adjust to greener habits is by reducing your waste. One way to do this is by replacing single-use plastic (like disposable grocery bags and takeout containers) with sturdy, reusable options. Of course, your food-related activities aren't the only place where you can swap your disposable items for reusable or refillable things. This tactic can go toward your household cleaning supplies and beauty routine, as well.

You don't have to do a complete overhaul of your things to be more sustainable in the new year -- cleaning out the toxic products or wasteful packaging is an easy first step. But if you're ready to take your sustainability efforts to the next level, we've pulled together the best eco-friendly products to help you along the way.

From household items like eco-friendly cleaning products and reusable grocery bags to beauty products with reusable packaging, scroll down to see our favorite must-have items to get you on the right foot toward creating a more sustainable living, below.

Reusable Grocery Bags

Standard Triple Set
Baggu
Baggu Standard Triple Set
Shopbop
Standard Triple Set
Baggu
Jazz up your grocery runs (and any other type of errands) with these bright, colorful, and easy-to-pack bags.
$36 AT SHOPBOP
Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags
Ecowaare
Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags
Amazon
Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags
Ecowaare
Ready to rid the flimsy plastic produce bags from your life? These are the alternatives to use instead.
$10.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15.99)
Ecology Reusable Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags Cotton String Bags
Ahyuan
Ahyuan Ecology Reusable Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags Cotton String Bags
Amazon
Ecology Reusable Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags Cotton String Bags
Ahyuan
Whether you're heading to the grocery store, the beach, or the park, these expandable bags will be the thing to hold everything you need.
$10.98 AT AMAZON

Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic

Assorted Set of 3
Bee's Wrap
Bee's Wrap Assorted Set of 3
Amazon
Assorted Set of 3
Bee's Wrap
Replace your plastic wrap with these wraps, which are made with beeswax to keep your food tightly sealed and safe.
$18 AT AMAZON
Reusable Silicone Pocket Combo
Stasher
Stasher Reusable Silicone Pocket Combo, Clear & Aqua
Thrive Market
Reusable Silicone Pocket Combo
Stasher
Keep your favorite snacks safe in these reusable, dishwasher safe bags from Stasher.
$11.79 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $13.99)
Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 8)
Food Huggers
Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 8)
Food52
Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 8)
Food Huggers
When you use these silicone caps, which wrap around the cut edges of your food, you can save your storage containers for other items. 
$28 AT FOOD52

Home Cleaning Supplies

The Clean Suite Dispensers & Tablets Sets
Blueland
Blueland The Clean Suite Dispensers & Tablets Sets
Nordstrom
The Clean Suite Dispensers & Tablets Sets
Blueland
With Blueland's Clean Suite, you'll get reusable containers and bottles along with tabs to create non-toxic cleaning supplies when mixed with water. 
$83 AT NORDSTROM
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths
Swedish Wholesale
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths
Amazon
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths
Swedish Wholesale
Cut down on your paper towel use with these reusable dishcloths. Use them as sponges for your dishes or to clean up any messes in the kitchen.
$19.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24.99)
Wool Dryer Balls
Public Goods
Public Goods Wool Dryer Balls
Public Goods
Wool Dryer Balls
Public Goods
Instead of using disposable dryer sheets, try these reusable (and surprisingly long-lasting) dryer balls -- which are made with natural wool fibers.
$6.50 AT PUBLIC GOODS

Food & Beverage

Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
Target
Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream
With a SodaStream, you'll be able to make all the carbonated water (and other drinks!) your heart desires. And now that the brand has released a set of Bubly drops, which means you can create flavored seltzer in the comfort of your home -- without the aluminum cans.
FIZZI SPARKLING WATER MAKER - $89.99 AT TARGET
BUBLY LIME DROPS - $5.99 AT TARGET
Telescoping Reusable Straw
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Telescoping Reusable Straw
Uncommon Goods
Telescoping Reusable Straw
Uncommon Goods
Since this telescoping straw comes with its own pocket-friendly case, keeping a reusable straw with you has never been easier.
$20 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Rectangle Container with Moveable & Removeable Divider
U Konserve
U Konserve Rectangle Container with Moveable & Removeable Divider
Thrive Market
Rectangle Container with Moveable & Removeable Divider
U Konserve
Whether you're packing your favorite snacks for a picnic or you want to have a simple, sustainable way to store your veggies, you'll love having this reusable container to have in your arsenal.
$13.49 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $16.95)

Bath & Body

Shower Routine Set
By Humankind
Humankind Shower Routine Set
Humankind
Shower Routine Set
By Humankind
This Shower Routine Set from By Humankind includes bar versions of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash -- which means you don't have to worry about any single-use plastic that's typically used in these types of products.
$45 AT BY HUMANKIND
Soft Menstrual Cup
SAALT
Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup
Amazon
Soft Menstrual Cup
SAALT
Ready to ditch the tampons? Opt for a reusable menstrual cup like this one, which is made with extra-soft silicone to keep you comfortable throughout your period.
$28.99 AT AMAZON
Leakproof Cheeky
Knix
Knix Leakproof Cheeky
Knix
Leakproof Cheeky
Knix
If you're the type of person who prefers pads over tampons but wants to take a more sustainable approach to that time of the month, opt for these reusable, seamless panties. Trust us, you won't feel a thing. And all you have to do to clean them is put them under running water until the water is clear before throwing them into your next laundry cycle.
$23 AT KNIX

Makeup & Skincare

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel Cream
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
Rihanna's Fenty Skin line features refillable products, like this overnight gel-cream to keep your carbon footprint and beauty waste at a minimum. Buy the product once, and when you've used it all, all you need to do is order a refill. Voila! You have your new (and sustainable) product all over again.
$40 AT FENTY BEAUTY
Reusable Microfiber Cleansing Pads Starter Kit
Croon
Croon Reusable Microfiber Cleansing Pads Starter Kit
Anthropologie
Reusable Microfiber Cleansing Pads Starter Kit
Croon
These reusable makeup removing pads will keep you from producing excess waste during your beauty routine. Simply throw them into the laundry when they need a wash, and they're good as new!
Humanrace Routine Pack
Humanrace Routine Pack
Humanrace
Humanrace Routine Pack
Noted on the site as the "Three-Minute Facial," Pharrell's skincare line offers simple, clean and easy-to-use products for a glowing complexion. And to make your beauty lineup more sustainable, the brand also offers refills for each of its best-selling products.
$100 AT HUMANRACE (REGULARLY $126)
Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case
La Bouche Rouge
La Bouche Rouge Refillable Lipstick
Net-A-Porter
Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case
La Bouche Rouge
For the moments when she isn't wearing a face mask, La Bouche Rouge's classic red lipstick will feel like a little luxury. And when she runs out of the perfect shade, she can replace her refillable tube with a new color.
MATTE LIPSTICK REFILL - 70'S AMERICA - $40 AT NET-A-PORTER
REFILLABLE LEATHER CASE - $75 AT NET-A-PORTER
Forever Eye Mask
Dieux
Dieux Forever Eye Mask
Dieux
Forever Eye Mask
Dieux
Any time you want to use these, pop these into the fridge for a few minutes to cool them down. Then, combined with your favorite serum, gel, or cream, stick them to your face for a depuffing session as everything soaks into your skin. Trust us, you'll be getting so much out of these with every use.
$25 AT DIEUX

