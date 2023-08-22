Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's 25% Off for Labor Day
If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing the beauty routines of actresses and supermodels, it’s the NuFace. Right now, the brand's facial toning devices beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid are 25% off during the SkinStore Labor Day Sale.
Through Monday, September 4, shoppers can use the code LABOR to save on NuFace devices, attachments, serums and more coveted skincare products.
In an interview with InStyle, Aniston swears by microcurrent facials to keep her skin taut and smooth. NuFace devices use microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles, which helps you keep a youthful-looking complexion by toning, lifting and firming your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.
The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go.
Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute face lift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more.
When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.
Elevate your fall beauty routine and shop more of the best Labor Day NuFace deals below to save on the anti-aging, supercharged skincare tools.
This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look.
Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles.
This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.
Enhance the microcurrent results with a clean, powerhouse serum booster. Formulated with IonPlex technology, a Triple-Peptide Complex & Peony Root Extract, the serum is said to help improve skin's firmness and elasticity while actively reducing fine lines.
The Labor Day discounts don't stop here!
