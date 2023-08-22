If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing the beauty routines of actresses and supermodels, it’s the NuFace. Right now, the brand's facial toning devices beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid are 25% off during the SkinStore Labor Day Sale.

Through Monday, September 4, shoppers can use the code LABOR to save on NuFace devices, attachments, serums and more coveted skincare products.

Shop the NuFace Deals

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston swears by microcurrent facials to keep her skin taut and smooth. NuFace devices use microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles, which helps you keep a youthful-looking complexion by toning, lifting and firming your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit SkinStore NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $220 $165 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.

Elevate your fall beauty routine and shop more of the best Labor Day NuFace deals below to save on the anti-aging, supercharged skincare tools.

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device NuFACE NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $165 $124 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

