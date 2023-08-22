Beauty & Wellness

Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's 25% Off for Labor Day

By ETonline Staff
Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing the beauty routines of actresses and supermodels, it’s the NuFace. Right now, the brand's facial toning devices beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid are 25% off during the SkinStore Labor Day Sale.

Through Monday, September 4, shoppers can use the code LABOR to save on NuFace devices, attachments, serums and more coveted skincare products. 

Shop the NuFace Deals

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston swears by microcurrent facials to keep her skin taut and smooth. NuFace devices use microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles, which helps you keep a youthful-looking complexion by toning, lifting and firming your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. 

Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home. 

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
NuFace Mini Device
SkinStore
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go.

$220$165
WITH CODE LABOR
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
SkinStore
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute face lift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more. 

$350$263
WITH CODE LABOR

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast. 

Elevate your fall beauty routine and shop more of the best Labor Day NuFace deals below to save on the anti-aging, supercharged skincare tools.

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX® Starter Kit
NuFACE
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look.

$165$124
WITH CODE LABOR
NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum
NuFace Fix Serum
SkinStore
NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum

Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles.

$49$37
WITH CODE LABOR
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème
SkinStore
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème

This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.

$50$38
WITH CODE LABOR
NuFACE Firming + Radiant Super Peptide Booster Serum
NuFACE Firming + Radiant Super Peptide Booster Serum
SkinStore
NuFACE Firming + Radiant Super Peptide Booster Serum

Enhance the microcurrent results with a clean, powerhouse serum booster. Formulated with IonPlex technology, a Triple-Peptide Complex & Peony Root Extract, the serum is said to help improve skin's firmness and elasticity while actively reducing fine lines.

$65$49
WITH CODE LABOR

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

