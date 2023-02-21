Shopping

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine for Spring

By Megan Deem
Beauty Tools Main
Amazon

For someone willing to make their own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those, beauty tools are the perfect items to add to your hair and beauty routine this spring.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to any skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and a dupe of the hair multi-styler that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good. 

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools for spring 2023 to improve your hair and skincare routine ahead. 

SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff and energize your skin in as little as 5 minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere.

$149$90
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$19$14
WITH COUPON
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush
Amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush

This rotating hot air brush with precisely calibrated warm airflow delivers salon-level volume and shine. The brush head rotates in both directions with a touch of a button, making it easier to grip your hair and achieve loose waves. 

$90
ILIA Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes
ILIA Beauty
ILIA Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes

ILIA's man-made bristles can seamlessly blend your formulas and creams faster for a quicker and smoother makeup routine. 

STARTING AT $26
T3 Featherweight 3I
T3
T3 Featherweight 3I

Give your hair a proper, at-home blowout with the T3 Featherweight 3I Hair Dryer — hailed for its frizz-reducing technology.

$250
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

$22
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device

Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.

$455
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Sephora
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.

$24
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
Amazon
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

The brand loved by Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford made a skincare device that lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine.

$219$172
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand
Amazon
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand

Don't leave your beach waves with a regular curling iron. The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand can give you that just-from-the-beach look you want, when you want it. 

$30$19
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

NuFACE created a pen-sized microcurrent device for all skin types that effectively plumps, smooths and tightens skin for a more youthful-looking complexion. 

$159
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit
Amazon
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit

For hair removal, this kit from Bliss combines beeswax, paraffin and natural oils for a low-temperature, no-strip wax that's easy to use.

$23
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
Amazon
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit

If you love being beautiful, you probably love having beautiful teeth. Help erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device. 

$199
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
Amazon
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase

Here's an idea to sleep your way to beauty: The Slip Silk Pillowcase. It's a product Victoria Beckham loves -- it's not absorbent, so the night time beauty creams and treatments stay on your face and hair to work their magic instead of landing on your cotton pillow case.

$86
T3 Singlepass Ceramic
T3
T3 Singlepass Ceramic

This T3 straightening iron is an award-winner — and for good reason. With its ceramic plates and T3 Singlepass technology, users can tap into the benefits of shiny, sleek hair — all within the comforts of their own home.

$180
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, there's no harm in checking to see if the elusive tool is in stock. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. 

$430
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer
Amazon
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer

This lash curler is a bestseller on Amazon. It's designed to give voluminous curl to natural lashes and comes with five extra silicone pads. 

$13$10
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Amazon
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool

With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3-in-1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade roller which many believe can increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles.

$20$10
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Amazon
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up.

$20
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Sephora
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck.

 

$195
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron
Amazon
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron

If you take hair styling seriously, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes.

$325$244
Waxing Kit
Amazon
Waxing Kit

If you're into DIY beauty, this waxing kit is made for a busy people who don't have a lot time to get to the salon. 

$55 $48
PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit
Amazon
PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit

Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. Perfect for a nighttime skincare routine.

$159$112
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Ulta
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The long version of the Airwrap multistyler features 50% longer barrels for wet-to-dry, long-hair styling using Coanda airflow — not extreme heat.

$600
Linduray Skincare Derma Roller
Amazon
Linduray Skincare Derma Roller

If you go to a salon for microneedling, this derma roller can save you a lot of cash. This beauty tool is designed to help repair skin damaged by acne and some Amazon reviewers say it works wonders on their skin overnight. 

$10
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

$300
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Amazon
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies

Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies.

$39
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Amazon
Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer

$30$25
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!

$60$40

