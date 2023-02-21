For someone willing to make their own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those, beauty tools are the perfect items to add to your hair and beauty routine this spring.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to any skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and a dupe of the hair multi-styler that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools for spring 2023 to improve your hair and skincare routine ahead.

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $14 WITH COUPON Shop Now

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush Amazon BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush This rotating hot air brush with precisely calibrated warm airflow delivers salon-level volume and shine. The brush head rotates in both directions with a touch of a button, making it easier to grip your hair and achieve loose waves. $90 Shop Now

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Amazon Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Here's an idea to sleep your way to beauty: The Slip Silk Pillowcase. It's a product Victoria Beckham loves -- it's not absorbent, so the night time beauty creams and treatments stay on your face and hair to work their magic instead of landing on your cotton pillow case. $86 Shop Now

T3 Singlepass Ceramic T3 T3 Singlepass Ceramic This T3 straightening iron is an award-winner — and for good reason. With its ceramic plates and T3 Singlepass technology, users can tap into the benefits of shiny, sleek hair — all within the comforts of their own home. $180 Shop Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, there's no harm in checking to see if the elusive tool is in stock. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. $430 Shop Now

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up. $20 Shop Now

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Sephora Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 Shop Now

Waxing Kit Amazon Waxing Kit If you're into DIY beauty, this waxing kit is made for a busy people who don't have a lot time to get to the salon. $55 $48 Shop Now

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. Perfect for a nighttime skincare routine. $159 $112 Shop Now

Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Amazon Linduray Skincare Derma Roller If you go to a salon for microneedling, this derma roller can save you a lot of cash. This beauty tool is designed to help repair skin damaged by acne and some Amazon reviewers say it works wonders on their skin overnight. $10 Shop Now

