Jennifer Aniston's Stylist Uses This Product to Give Her Hair Its Signature Look — And It's on Sale at Amazon
Ever since her iconic role as Rachel in the beloved '90s sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston has been revered for her fabulous hair.
Her bouncy locks on the show were so famous, they even launched a haircut trend called "The Rachel." Twenty years later, Aniston is still our forever hair goals, and now we know how to achieve the actress' effortless, California-inspired look.
One of the secrets to Aniston's perfectly undone hair is now on sale at Amazon: the Shu Uemura sculpting paste, according to Aniston's hair stylist Chris McMillan. Aniston has been working with McMillan ever since her days on Friends, and he recently revealed to Vogue exactly how he gets the actress' flowing mane just right for the red carpet.
Inspired by the Japanese art of minimalism, the Ishi sculpting paste has a demi-matte finish and long-lasting, workable hold.
First, he blow dries Aniston's hair with a round brush for loose, natural-looking curls. For some grit and texture, he'll mix the styling paste with a Kerastase serum and smooth it through her hair. This way, her hair style stays in place while maintaining a relaxed, down-to-earth essence.
"The way she wears her makeup, the way she wears her hair, the way she wears her clothes, there's an ease to it and that's why people can relate to her," McMillan told Vogue.
Below, you can shop even more products used to attain Aniston's enviable mane on Amazon.
This is the Kerastase oil McMillan mixes with the sculpting paste to attain Aniston's beachy look.
This lightweight hair spray provides shine and a strong hold.
McMillan also loves to use this ultra-fine hair spray from Oribe.
Aniston loves this deep-conditioning treatment to keep her hair looking healthy between styles.
While the brand is mostly known for skincare, Drunk Elephant also has plenty of haircare products Aniston adores, such as this refreshing scalp scrub.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is 46% Off
The 10 Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals at The Dermstore Sale
Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls
10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon
TikTok-Famous Olaplex Hair Care Products Are On Sale for Cyber Monday
The Ordinary Just Launched an Affordable Hair Care Line 2022