Gwyneth Paltrow knows a thing or two about the finer things in life, and her goop Beauty line is certainly splurge-worthy. Now we're hearing about a really a good sale. Certain goop Beauty products are 25% off with the code GLOWY, which is what you'll be after giving your face and body the full glazed-donut treatment with these products.

This sale includes skin care, hair care and body care products from the "beauty as wellness" brand. The goop sale runs through Monday, February 19, which means it's time for a Presidents' Day weekend shopping spree.

Our favorite highlights include the best-selling Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator and All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil. This sale is rare — and we mean rare — only happening bi-annually, so be sure to use this opportunity to treat yourself to goop Beauty before the deals disappear.

Lift + Depuff Eye Masks goop Lift + Depuff Eye Masks Give your under eyes a boost before applying makeup with these masks that promise to lift and de-puff. This hydrating 30-pack features honey locust seed extract, olive leaf stem cells and niacinamide. $125 $94 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Colorblur Glow Balm goop Colorblur Glow Balm This easy balm adds color to cheeks and lips while also claiming to provide skincare benefits. That's vitamin E to soothe, sea buckthorn oil for a glow and essential fatty acids plus safflower oil to moisturize and support the skin’s natural barrier function. $34 $26 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Nutrient Shinebath Hair Mask goop Nutrient Shinebath Hair Mask This moisturizing hair mask claims to strengthen hair fibers and reduce breakage, plus protect against heat tools, hair color, straightening agents, sun, chlorine and more. $55 $41 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Afterglow Body Oil goop Afterglow Body Oil This body oil promises to sink in fast and leave you with a glow. Its scent is of ginger, violet, cedar and vetiver. $48 $36 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Restore + Shine Hair Serum goop Restore + Shine Hair Serum Paltrow calls this pre-shampoo serum a "miracle" on her hair. With cuticle-sealing vitamin C, omega-rich sea buckthorn oil and shine-boosting plumeria monoi oil, this pre-wash formula claims to help promote shine, minimize frizz and elevate hair texture to hold a smoother finish. $55 $41 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio Goop Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio This three-piece lip balm set promises to nourish and hydrate lips via a silky smooth texture, key botanical oils and other active ingredients. The beauty set is a must-have for the cooler months when dry and chapped lips are abundant. $48 $36 With code GLOWY Shop Now

All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream goop All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream Thanks to ingredients like plant-based ceramides and illipe butter, the All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream claims to keep your skin dewy and moisturized for up to 48 hours. Plus, these nourishing ingredients also help to promote your skin's elasticity. $98 $74 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Goop Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Made with coconut, argan, castor seed, jojoba and sunflower oil, the goop lip balm is ultra-moisturizing for chapped, cracked and dry lips, as stated on the goop website. $20 $15 With code GLOWY Shop Now

Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator Goop Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator A microdermabrasion exfoliator in a jar, this GP favorite is both a physical and chemical exfoliator that helps smooth away the skin's roughness and uneven texture, according Goop. $42 $32 With code GLOWY Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

