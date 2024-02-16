Sales & Deals

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Just Launched a Rare Sale: Save 25% on Beauty and Wellness Products Now

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 4:44 PM PST, February 16, 2024

This goop sale isn't on for long, so here's your time to strike.

Gwyneth Paltrow knows a thing or two about the finer things in life, and her goop Beauty line is certainly splurge-worthy. Now we're hearing about a really a good sale. Certain goop Beauty products are 25% off with the code GLOWY, which is what you'll be after giving your face and body the full glazed-donut treatment with these products.

This sale includes skin care, hair care and body care products from the "beauty as wellness" brand. The goop sale runs through Monday, February 19, which means it's time for a Presidents' Day weekend shopping spree.

Shop the goop Beauty Sale

Our favorite highlights include the best-selling Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator and All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil. This sale is rare — and we mean rare — only happening bi-annually, so be sure to use this opportunity to treat yourself to goop Beauty before the deals disappear.

Lift + Depuff Eye Masks

Lift + Depuff Eye Masks
goop

Lift + Depuff Eye Masks

Give your under eyes a boost before applying makeup with these masks that promise to lift and de-puff. This hydrating 30-pack features honey locust seed extract, olive leaf stem cells and niacinamide.

$125 $94

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Colorblur Glow Balm

Colorblur Glow Balm
goop

Colorblur Glow Balm

This easy balm adds color to cheeks and lips while also claiming to provide skincare benefits. That's vitamin E to soothe, sea buckthorn oil for a glow and essential fatty acids plus safflower oil to moisturize and support the skin’s natural barrier function.

$34 $26

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Nutrient Shinebath Hair Mask

Nutrient Shinebath Hair Mask
goop

Nutrient Shinebath Hair Mask

This moisturizing hair mask claims to strengthen hair fibers and reduce breakage, plus protect against heat tools, hair color, straightening agents, sun, chlorine and more.

$55 $41

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream

Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream
goop

Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream

This gel eye cream uses Vitamin C, niacinamide and more, which the brand claims help with depuffing, color-correcting and brightening.

$58 $44

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk

Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk
goop

Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk

This 10% multi-acid milk serum promises to work overnight to exfoliate, resurface and moisturize.

$98 $74

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel
goop

15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

These pads are inspired by professional chemical peels and work while you sleep. They promise to refine, retexturize and brighten.

$125 $94

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish

Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish
goop

Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish

This is the body version of the GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator. This body scrub and wash in one moisturizes and has a whipped texture.

$48 $36

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Afterglow Body Oil

Afterglow Body Oil
goop

Afterglow Body Oil

This body oil promises to sink in fast and leave you with a glow. Its scent is of ginger, violet, cedar and vetiver.

$48 $36

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Fix and Restore Balm

Fix and Restore Balm
goop

Fix and Restore Balm

You can use this balm for a multitude of issues. It promises to soothe, deeply moisturize and nourish.

$125 $94

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil

All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
Goop

All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil

This antioxidant-rich, cult-favorite All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil positions itself as a superfood for your face.

$98 $74

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Restore + Shine Hair Serum

Restore + Shine Hair Serum
goop

Restore + Shine Hair Serum

Paltrow calls this pre-shampoo serum a "miracle" on her hair. With cuticle-sealing vitamin C, omega-rich sea buckthorn oil and shine-boosting plumeria monoi oil, this pre-wash formula claims to help promote shine, minimize frizz and elevate hair texture to hold a smoother finish.

$55 $41

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
Goop

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio

This three-piece lip balm set promises to nourish and hydrate lips via a silky smooth texture, key botanical oils and other active ingredients. The beauty set is a must-have for the cooler months when dry and chapped lips are abundant.

$48 $36

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream

All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream
goop

All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream

Thanks to ingredients like plant-based ceramides and illipe butter, the All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream claims to keep your skin dewy and moisturized for up to 48 hours. Plus, these nourishing ingredients also help to promote your skin's elasticity. 

$98 $74

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm
Goop

Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

Made with coconut, argan, castor seed, jojoba and sunflower oil, the goop lip balm is ultra-moisturizing for chapped, cracked and dry lips, as stated on the goop website. 

$20 $15

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
Goop

Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

A microdermabrasion exfoliator in a jar, this GP favorite is both a physical and chemical exfoliator that helps smooth away the skin's roughness and uneven texture, according Goop.

$42 $32

With code GLOWY

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

Tags: