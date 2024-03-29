Save 20% on everything at Paula's Choice, from C15 Super Booster to the TikTok-viral Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.
You can never have enough skincare products in your life, but quality skincare does come at a price. Luckily, there's a massive sale on cult-favorite products from Paula's Choice happening this weekend. Loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, Paula's Choice is hosting a sitewide sale with 20% off every one of its bestsellers.
Now through Monday, April 1, Paula's Choice is slashing prices on its entire range of skincare products — from anti-aging moisturizers to exfoliants and acne treatments.
Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned — especially during the winter season.
Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the TikTok-viral 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.
Below, shop the best spring beauty deals from the Paula's Choice sale to get clearer, brighter skin on a budget.
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.
Paula's Choice 25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum
This lightly hydrating, highly stable, clinical-strength 25% vitamin C serum is said to visibly improve uneven tone, radiance, elasticity, and firmness without irritating skin.
Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster
The key ingredients of this booster include 15% pure Vitamin C for radiance and skin tone, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid as antioxidants combating aging and stressors, and Hyaluronic Acid for moisture retention, all helping to brighten complexion and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream
Apply the concentrated vitamin C eye cream once or twice daily to target common under-eye concerns like discoloration, dullness and firmness.
Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment
Prepare for fall and winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment
Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.
Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner
This everyday facial toner that settles oily skin, reduces the appearance of large pores, and offers subtle hydration.
