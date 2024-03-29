You can never have enough skincare products in your life, but quality skincare does come at a price. Luckily, there's a massive sale on cult-favorite products from Paula's Choice happening this weekend. Loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, Paula's Choice is hosting a sitewide sale with 20% off every one of its bestsellers.

Now through Monday, April 1, Paula's Choice is slashing prices on its entire range of skincare products — from anti-aging moisturizers to exfoliants and acne treatments.

Shop the Paula's Choice Sale

Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned — especially during the winter season.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the TikTok-viral 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop the best spring beauty deals from the Paula's Choice sale to get clearer, brighter skin on a budget.

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster Paula's Choice Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster The key ingredients of this booster include 15% pure Vitamin C for radiance and skin tone, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid as antioxidants combating aging and stressors, and Hyaluronic Acid for moisture retention, all helping to brighten complexion and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $55 $44 Shop Now

