Sometimes, things are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has nearly 70,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts.

One reviewer gushes, "My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment." And for those worried about going through the serum too fast, she reassures customers that "a little goes along way." And that after using the serum every morning and night, "the bottle usually [lasts] about 3 1/2 months." Well worth the Prime Day sale price of $20 — but hurry because the vitamin C serum is 45% off today only.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about. $36 $20 Buy Now

With summer heating up, Vitamin C serum can help protect your skin from the powerful sun and UV damage. It also promotes the production of collagen to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the summer when we tend to develop more dark spots. Shop more of the best Vitamin C serums online below.

The Best Vitamin C Serums for Summer 2022

