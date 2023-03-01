The 19 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams to Treat and Brighten Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles
You already know and love clean beauty brand Ilia for its multitasking cheek, lip and eye pigments, true-to-skin foundations and volumizing mascaras, but now Ilia is expanding its skincare line with a retinol-free anti-aging under eye cream. According to the brand, the Bright Start eye cream works to reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles over time while providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip.
“I found so many eye creams didn’t work with concealer or provide all the benefits I was looking for," wrote one reviewer of ILIA's new eye cream. "Bright Start targets my concerns and feels amazing in the morning as a wakeup call for eyes. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a cooling effect with an applicator that doubles as a massage tool.”
Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the right eye cream isn't always easy. There are so many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today, it can be hard to choose which is best for you. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as reducing undereye puffiness, eliminating dark circles, and skin tone evening properties.
If you (like us) are eager to embrace the winter season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the best under-eye creams that are available to shop in the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, and so many more.
Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. For more ET-approved beauty, check out our favorite skincare trends of winter 2023.
As a lightweight, silky retinol serum, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair is said to smoothe fine lines and texture, brighten and even skin tone, and fade crow's feet.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize eye puffiness, this skin-smoothing treatment serves as a great option to add to your winter skincare routine. Plus, it boasts over 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!
Estée Lauder's anti-aging treatment acts as a protective barrier for skin beneath the eye.
With lipo-hydroxy acid, this daily retinol cream is said to reduce crow's feet and smooth skin texture. This cream can also provide antioxidant benefits with its mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water.
If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles.
Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter."
Even the most sensitive skin types can appreciate this eye serum from Sunday Riley. This eye repair cream aims to lessen the appearance of dark circles and eye wrinkles while providing instant moisture to the skin.
Drunk Elephant is one of beauty's most beloved skincare brands — and for good reason. This eye concentrate works as a restorative cream that helps to brighten circles under the eyes through five forms of vitamin C.
We love caffeine just about everywhere else – why not incorporate it into our skincare routines, too? With a unique ingredient list, this product works to address any under-eye skin concern, regardless of the skin type.
Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Eye Gel Cream formula works to improve the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy.
SPF is an essential in any good skincare routine — and this Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream protects delicate skin, while illuminating the under-eye area through an SPF 40 complex.
This fragrance-free, under-eye cream from Biossance works to lift and break down fine lines with its refreshing Marine Algae Complex.
If you're hoping to minimize the appearance of pores, this OLAY eye treatment relies on ingredients like Vitamin B3 and a natural plant extract and peptide blend to help transform under-eye skin through the night.
Give your skin a soothing lift with Kate Somerville's Lifting Eye Cream — a great option for addressing delicate skin beneath the eyes.
This hydrating eye cream from Colorescience taps into anti-aging properties which target signs of puffiness, tired eyes and dark circle spots.
This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling undereye puffiness, dark circles and evening up the skin's texture.
Whether you're hoping to even skin tone or simply offer your under-eyes a radiant boost, Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Crème acts as a refreshing formula to fold into your spring skincare routine.
Tap into the magic of Charlotte Tilbury with this brightening under-eye cream.
