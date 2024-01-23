Presidents' Day will be here before you know it and, along with it the biggest Presidents' Day 2024 sales.

Holiday weekends are a great time for shoppers to score deals on everything from furniture and mattresses to home decor and appliances. Top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, skincare products and other trending items tend to go on sale as well. Historically, Presidents' Day weekend is best for finding discounts on big-ticket items, potentially saving you big money in 2024.

With so many deals on appliances, mattresses, furniture, tech, skin care and more, it can be tough determining where the best deals can be fine. That's where we come in, with this handy guide full of lists of the best Presidents' Day sales to shop now, ahead of the holiday.

This year's Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever. Wayfair, Cozy Earth, Samsung and other trusted brands are slashing prices, creating some of the best deals we've seen since Black Friday. Below, check out our ultimate guide to the best early Presidents' Day deals happening now.

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture and Appliances

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture, All in One Place

Find deals from top furniture and home decor retailers.

Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale

Save up to 50% on furniture and decor for the entire home.

Best Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

All the Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Sales in One Place

Comparison shop for the best new mattress for you.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales on Mattresses

The massive retailer is serving even more massive discounts on mattresses.

The Nectar Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Shop one of Nectar's biggest sales early.

DreamCloud Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save big on DreamCloud mattresses ahead of the big shopping weekend.

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon Ahead of Presidents' Day

Outfit your new mattress with cozy new bedding for less.

Wayfair's Bed and Bath Sale

Wayfair has sheets, towels, comforters and more bedding necessities on sale now.

Best Presidents' Day Sales on Tech

The Best Roomba Deals on Amazon Right Now

Shop sales on robot vacuums.

The Best Deals on Soundbars

Ahead of Presidents' Day and in time for the Super Bowl, save big on sound systems.

Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals

The Best of lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Find leggings, belt bags and more athleisure items.

RELATED CONTENT: