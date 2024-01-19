Sales & Deals

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon to Shop This Weekend: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

The Best New Year's Bedding Deals at Amazon: Save on Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More
January 19, 2024

Sleep better and cozy up this winter 2024 when you upgrade your bedding. Shop these can't-miss Amazon bedding deals.

With winter underway, we're cozying up and upgrading our bedding for the season with these Amazon deals. A new mattress is a great start, but if you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars, Amazon is here with bedding deals on linen sets to refresh your bedding for the winter. 

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. And with these Amazon's deals going on, you don't have to spend big to level up your sleeping situation. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheets sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything—all at a discount. 

To help you get a good night's rest, without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon deals on bedding. But don't sleep — shop our top picks below.

APSMILE Queen Size Down Comforter

APSMILE Queen Size Down Comforter
Amazon

APSMILE Queen Size Down Comforter

Perfect for winter weather, this heavyweight goose feather comforter is sure to provide comfort and warmth all season long.

$179 $143

Shop Now

Clothknow White Comforter

Clothknow White Comforter
Amazon

Clothknow White Comforter

Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and nearly half off right now.

$150 $72

Shop Now

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.

$51 $25

Shop Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Rest your head on this set of two standard-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows. 

$60 $54

With Coupon

Shop Now

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50 $38

Shop Now

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set
Amazon

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set

If you enjoy sleeping with a silk pillowcase, then you'll love making the whole bed covered in silk. This luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillowcases. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set
Amazon

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

This organic cotton sheets set is carefully designed to feel very gentle against your skin. Cool and crisp to the touch, the lightweight collection also keeps you cool.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Score this set of pillows for 39% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.

$33 $20

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set
Amazon

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams. 

$56 $50

Shop Now

FluffCo Down Feather King Size Luxury Hotel-Quality Cooling Pillow

FluffCo Down Feather King Size Luxury Hotel-Quality Cooling Pillow
Amazon

FluffCo Down Feather King Size Luxury Hotel-Quality Cooling Pillow

This pillow allows you to experience hotel-level comfort at home.

$119 $101

Shop Now

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Amazon

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. 

$110 $77

with coupon

Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$36 $24

Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$112 $86

Shop Now

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket
Amazon

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights.

$57 $31

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set
Amazon

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set

This four-piece, 100% cotton sheet set from Eddie Bauer Home comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. 

$80 $50

Shop Now

FluffCo Down Alternative Comforter

FluffCo Down Alternative Comforter
Amazon

FluffCo Down Alternative Comforter

Fall asleep with this 100% vegan microfiber comforter that allows breathability and cooling all year round.

$149 $108

Shop Now

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover
Amazon

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$80 $48

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

