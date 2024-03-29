With sunny barbecues and beach getaways on the horizon, nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth portable speaker — especially a waterproof one that you can take for a dip in the pool while keeping your playlist on point. High-quality speakers can be pricey, but there are plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers on sale at Amazon right now that can handle just about anything you throw at them.

Whether you need music for a party, late night studying, home workout session, or jamming while you clean the house, a great Bluetooth speaker makes any activity better. The best Bluetooth speakers are compact, versatile and obviously deliver good audio. We've found deals on wireless speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose, Sonos and many more for up to 30% off.

Ahead, check out all the best Bluetooth speaker deals available at Amazon today. They are the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures this spring and beyond.

Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals on Amazon

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $105 Shop Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag. $80 $60 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Micro Bose Bose SoundLink Micro This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches. $119 $99 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: