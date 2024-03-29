Amazon is slashing prices on the best Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Bose, Sonos, Anker and more.
With sunny barbecues and beach getaways on the horizon, nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth portable speaker — especially a waterproof one that you can take for a dip in the pool while keeping your playlist on point. High-quality speakers can be pricey, but there are plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers on sale at Amazon right now that can handle just about anything you throw at them.
Whether you need music for a party, late night studying, home workout session, or jamming while you clean the house, a great Bluetooth speaker makes any activity better. The best Bluetooth speakers are compact, versatile and obviously deliver good audio. We've found deals on wireless speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose, Sonos and many more for up to 30% off.
Ahead, check out all the best Bluetooth speaker deals available at Amazon today. They are the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures this spring and beyond.
Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals on Amazon
JBL Charge 4
Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
JBL Clip 4
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazing sound doesn't have to break the bank, and the Anker Soundcore 2 accomplishes quality sound without the high price tag, and is also waterproof.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is the ultimate waterproof Bluetooth speaker for all your summer parties and BBQs. With PARTYUP mode, you can pair your Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with over 150 speakers and create the ideal 3D sound experience.
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker stays connected to your phone even when you're up to 100 feet away. So, you could check on your grill without literally skipping a beat.
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II)
The Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker provides deep, loud and immersive sound, all with true 360 degree coverage. It also has a built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud.
Bose SoundLink Micro
This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches.
Sonos Move Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker
Get bold sound with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience.
