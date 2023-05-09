Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Deep Cleaning Supplies, TikTok-Famous Products and More
Spring is in full swing, days are getting longer and green leaves are finally appearing. And that means it's time for a deep spring cleaning.
At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated, organized and even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? We're talking dusting baseboards, wiping down cabinets, steam cleaning the upholstery and all those other cleaning tasks that get put off throughout the year.
Spring cleaning is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products — like the pantry staples vinegar and baking soda or other hardworking cleaning supplies.
So open the windows and turn up the tunes, because it's time for some spring cleaning. From TikTok-famous cleaning gadgets to deals on vacuums that'll tackle any dust bunnies to a carpet cleaner that will leave your floors spotless, we've found the deep cleaning tools (many currently discounted) that you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home feel fresh.
TikTok-Famous Cleaning Gadgets
Those cleaning products you've coveted from your TikTok FYP? They're all right here.
Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.
Easily clean grout off your bathroom tub and tiles with this electric scrubber set that's frequently featured on TikTok. Unlike some sets, this one comes with a rechargeable scrubber and doesn't need a power drill. It comes with four various-sized brushes and an extended-reach pole.
Here's another tool that frequently pops up on TikTok: The wall-cleaning brush. Not only will it clear dirt and scuffs off your walls with its microfiber fabric, but it can also clean ceilings and windows with ease.
These Mr. Clean Magic Erasers really are like magic. Simply wet them and be amazed when scuffs and marks vanish before your eyes. Just be sure to test the area first and use on the intended surfaces as directed.
Really get into those cracks and crevices with this battery-powered scrubber. This rubbermaid option is smaller and more compact for scrubbing tight spots, like grout and grills.
This kitchen cleaner has over 116,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be!
For some reason, toilet cleaning videos have become a huge trend on TikTok. We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop on to the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off in the trash afterward.
Washing dishes never looks more fun than when influencers are spraying this heavy duty foam on their pots and pans. This spray will also come in handy if your grill needs a refresh before your first cookout of the season.
Best Floor Cleaning Tools
Whether you like to pull out the vacuum and give the rugs a good sweep or prefer having the robot vacuum on a weekly schedule, we've found the floor cleaners that will help you keep your floors spick and span.
The Bissell Power Force vacuum is lightweight and compact, so it will make cleaning a breeze and won't take up too much room. It comes with a clear design so you can easily see when the vacuum cup needs to be emptied.
If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 11,000 5-star ratings and it's $90 off the regular price right now. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.
Early adopters of robot vacuums will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function.
Best Deep Cleaning and Dusting Tools
Clear out dust and allergens with these nifty gadgets.
It can be startling how much dust and dander can accumulate on the top of your ceiling fan. Now you can easily clean those hard-to-reach places, including high light fixtures that need a good dusting and shine, with this extender handle Swiffer brush.
If you need a portable vacuum that can remove dirt and debris from your home all the way to your car interior, Black + Decker's handheld vacuum is great for the job. It's a crevice tool that will reach hard-to-clean areas.
For your washing machine to do its best work, it needs a cleaning of its own from time to time. So before you wash your window curtains and heavy blankets, pop one of these in for a cycle.
For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000.
Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning.
More Cleaning Must-Haves
Here are a few more spring cleaning necessities.
Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space.
Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover.
That lightbulb that burned out back in October? Yep, it’s time to replace it. Opt for these energy saving bulbs that come in soft white.
Great for outdoor and indoor activities, the JBL Charge 5 bluetooth speaker has bold sound quality. It's also durable and waterproof to take on all kinds of environments.
Not in the mood for cleaning? Put it off for another day by lighting this breezy and fresh spring-scented candle from Home Sick or maybe the clean linen and lime fragrances will inspire your to start tidying up.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals at Best Buy This Week: Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More
Save Up to 46% On Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More Cordless Vacuums
The Best Amazon Deals on Biker Shorts To Wear This Spring
Save Up to 50% On the New lululemon Running and Workout Shoes
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break
Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis Launches Spring 2023 Line
The Best Spring Jackets for Women to Wear Now — Shop 5 Stylish Trends