Spring is in full swing, days are getting longer and green leaves are finally appearing. And that means it's time for a deep spring cleaning. At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated, organized and even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? We're talking dusting baseboards, wiping down cabinets, steam cleaning the upholstery and all those other cleaning tasks that get put off throughout the year.

Spring cleaning is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products — like the pantry staples vinegar and baking soda or other hardworking cleaning supplies.

So open the windows and turn up the tunes, because it's time for some spring cleaning. From TikTok-famous cleaning gadgets to deals on vacuums that'll tackle any dust bunnies to a carpet cleaner that will leave your floors spotless, we've found the deep cleaning tools (many currently discounted) that you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home feel fresh.

TikTok-Famous Cleaning Gadgets

Those cleaning products you've coveted from your TikTok FYP? They're all right here.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro Amazon Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro Easily clean grout off your bathroom tub and tiles with this electric scrubber set that's frequently featured on TikTok. Unlike some sets, this one comes with a rechargeable scrubber and doesn't need a power drill. It comes with four various-sized brushes and an extended-reach pole. $77 $51 Shop Now

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit Amazon Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit For some reason, toilet cleaning videos have become a huge trend on TikTok. We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop on to the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off in the trash afterward. $13 $12 Shop Now

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Amazon Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Washing dishes never looks more fun than when influencers are spraying this heavy duty foam on their pots and pans. This spray will also come in handy if your grill needs a refresh before your first cookout of the season. $17 Shop Now

Best Floor Cleaning Tools

Whether you like to pull out the vacuum and give the rugs a good sweep or prefer having the robot vacuum on a weekly schedule, we've found the floor cleaners that will help you keep your floors spick and span.

Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum Walmart Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum The Bissell Power Force vacuum is lightweight and compact, so it will make cleaning a breeze and won't take up too much room. It comes with a clear design so you can easily see when the vacuum cup needs to be emptied. $54 Shop Now

Best Deep Cleaning and Dusting Tools

Clear out dust and allergens with these nifty gadgets.

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner For your washing machine to do its best work, it needs a cleaning of its own from time to time. So before you wash your window curtains and heavy blankets, pop one of these in for a cycle. $8 $7 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. $124 $110 Shop Now

More Cleaning Must-Haves

Here are a few more spring cleaning necessities.

Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space. $120 $105 WITH COUPON Shop Now

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover. $19 $13 Shop Now

Homesick Premium Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Premium Scented Candle Not in the mood for cleaning? Put it off for another day by lighting this breezy and fresh spring-scented candle from Home Sick or maybe the clean linen and lime fragrances will inspire your to start tidying up. $38 $28 Shop Now

