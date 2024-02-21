Style

We Found BAGGU Bags and Accessories on Amazon: Shop the Crescent Bag, Reusable Shopping Bags and More

BAGGU Eco Bag
Amazon
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:08 AM PST, February 21, 2024

Stylish and simple: Shop and have these trending BAGGU pieces delivered to your doorstep.

The style trends of the early 2000s are back, and so is BAGGU. (Not that the Brooklyn brand's iconic foldable, reusable shopping bags ever really went anywhere.) Honestly, we've discovered that tracking these bags down is even easier than you might think: You can find the sustainable, reusable BAGGU bags, the viral BAGGU Crescent Bag and more accessories from the brand on Amazon. 

The reusable BAGGU bags are famous thanks to the tiny pouches they fold into and the collectible, fun colors and prints they come in, sometimes in collaboration with other beloved brands. They can save you money (no more buying bags at the grocery store) and are better for the environment than single-use bags. BAGGU also makes nylon shoulder bags like the Medium Nylon Crescent Bag that are on trend in a big way right now. 

We've found a few hot BAGGU products — from tote bags to crew socks —  on Amazon and listed them below, for your shopping pleasure. Many come in a range of fun colors and prints in typical BAGGU fashion. 

Duck Bag Canvas Tote

Duck Bag Canvas Tote
Amazon

Duck Bag Canvas Tote

This errand-ready tote is available in numerous colors and prints. Carry it by its handles or shoulder strap for easy wear around town. 

Camera Crossbody

Camera Crossbody
Amazon

Camera Crossbody

This camera bag has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized. Wear it crossbody for an on-trend look.

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag
Amazon

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

This '90s throwback bag has an adjustable strap and comes in two colors.

Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack
Amazon

Fanny Pack

You can wear this fanny pack across your body, over your shoulder or around your waist. With six colors to choose from, you're sure to find one that goes with your favorite 'fit.

Crew Sock

Crew Sock
Amazon

Crew Sock

These adorable strawberry crew socks brighten up cold winter days.

Baggu Amazon Standard Set of 3

Baggu Amazon Standard Set of 3
Amazon

Baggu Amazon Standard Set of 3

Bring your own bags to the grocery store with this BAGGU three-pack. This classic BAGGU product folds up for easy transportation. This set offers cute blue and white prints.

Packing Cube Set

Packing Cube Set
Amazon

Packing Cube Set

Become a packing pro and fit more in your suitcase with this packing cube set.

Nylon Shoulder Bag

Nylon Shoulder Bag
Amazon

Nylon Shoulder Bag

This roomy black shoulder bag has an adjustable strap and is a reviewer favorite. "This style has so much room," an Amazon reviewer says. "It’s big enough to hold a sweater and everyday things."
 

Cloud Bag

Cloud Bag
Amazon

Cloud Bag

This sleek black tote comes with a detachable interior pouch to keep you organized. 

Eco Bag

Eco Bag
Amazon

Eco Bag

Individual BAGGU bags are almost sold out on Amazon, but this print is still available.

