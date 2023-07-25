Tech

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals to Shop from Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bose Speaker
Bose

The new school year will be here before we know it. For college students, that means late night study sessions and even later nights out on campus with friends. Whether you're walking to class or throwing a party, high-quality portable sound is a college essential. 

Bose's line of wireless speakers and headphones offers superior sound quality. Ever since the original Bose QuietComfort headphones were released back in 2000, Bose continues to release headphones and earbuds featuring award-winning active noise cancellation technology. Since back-to-school shopping can start to add up, we found the best Bose headphone and speaker deals for on-the-go listening. 

Right now, Best Buy is packed with back-to-school deals, including some of Bose's most popular bluetooth speakers and and noise-cancelling headphones. If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Bose deals from Best Buy's sale below. 

Best Bose Speaker Deals at Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II
Bose - SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II

The SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose that's engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. With a flexible handle, you can take the party wherever you go.

$330$250
Bose SoundLink Revolve II
Bose SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Revolve II

The SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth speaker delivers true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. The cylindrical shape makes this wireless speaker easy to grab and go, while a water resistant and durable aluminum body provides worry-free protection. 

$220$180
Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose SoundLink Micro
Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Micro

This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches.

$120$100

Best Bose Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Combine noise cancelling performance and premium comfort with these wireless headphones that are a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound you’ll enjoy all day long.

$329$279
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Always get the best sound quality with CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts the sound to your ears’ liking, personalizing sound to the shape of your ears for an immersive listening experience. You can also tune out in Quiet Mode with impressive noise cancellation. 

$299$249

RELATED CONTENT:

It's Black Friday in July at Samsung — Save Up to $800 on The Frame TV

Best AirPods Deals: Save on Apple Earbuds & Headphones Starting at $99

Grab Apple's AirPods Max for Nearly $100 Off Today

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Amazon's Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals from Bose, Sony, JBL & More