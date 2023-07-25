The new school year will be here before we know it. For college students, that means late night study sessions and even later nights out on campus with friends. Whether you're walking to class or throwing a party, high-quality portable sound is a college essential.

Bose's line of wireless speakers and headphones offers superior sound quality. Ever since the original Bose QuietComfort headphones were released back in 2000, Bose continues to release headphones and earbuds featuring award-winning active noise cancellation technology. Since back-to-school shopping can start to add up, we found the best Bose headphone and speaker deals for on-the-go listening.

Right now, Best Buy is packed with back-to-school deals, including some of Bose's most popular bluetooth speakers and and noise-cancelling headphones. If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Bose deals from Best Buy's sale below.

Best Bose Speaker Deals at Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Best Buy Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II The SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose that's engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. With a flexible handle, you can take the party wherever you go. $330 $250 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve II Best Buy Bose SoundLink Revolve II The SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth speaker delivers true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. The cylindrical shape makes this wireless speaker easy to grab and go, while a water resistant and durable aluminum body provides worry-free protection. $220 $180 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Micro Best Buy Bose SoundLink Micro This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches. $120 $100 Shop Now

Best Bose Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Best Buy Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Always get the best sound quality with CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts the sound to your ears’ liking, personalizing sound to the shape of your ears for an immersive listening experience. You can also tune out in Quiet Mode with impressive noise cancellation. $299 $249 Shop Now

