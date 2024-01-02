2024 is here, and Amazon is welcoming the new year with a massive Winter Sale on everything you need to live your best life. From now until Sunday, January 7, the Amazon sale includes must-see markdowns on tech and TVs, home and beauty products, along with winter wardrobe essentials.

Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything, especially at the start of a new year. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, , or winter wardrobe staples, Amazon's best winter deals should definitely be on your radar.

From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like Samsung, Adidas, UGG, Vitamix and more. We scoured the site and rounded up the very best Amazon Winter Sale deals to treat yourself to this week. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Winter Sale Deals

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors this winter doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $152 $129 With Coupon Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,145 Shop Now

RENPHO Foot Massager Amazon RENPHO Foot Massager Using heat and Shiatsu techniques, this foot massager will make the perfect gift for someone who stands on their feet all day or needs to relax. $200 $140 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Winter Sale Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home. $630 $480 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $29 With Coupon Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $25 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $230 Shop Now

Best Amazon Winter Sale Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. $150 $100 Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $600 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple deals on Amazon. $2,499 $1,899 Shop Now

Best Amazon Winter Sale Fashion Deals

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching. $130 $86 Shop Now

Best Amazon Winter Sale Fitness Deals

At the top of many people's annual New Year's resolutions list is improving their health by exercising more. Amazon winter deals feature massive discounts on at-home fitness equipment from Peloton, Bowflex, Schwinn and more.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $379 Shop Now

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,095 Shop Now

Best Amazon Winter Sale Beauty Deals

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand SolaWave Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel. $169 $144 With Coupon Shop Now

