Washers and dryers are investments, so you ideally want an appliance that cleans and drys your clothes efficiently, is easy to use, and will last for years to come. A good discount never hurts, too. If your washer or dryer has seen better days, Presidents' Day is just a few weeks away and it's a great time to save on expensive home essentials like appliances.

Presidents' Day deals have arrived early at Samsung where you can find huge savings on top-rated washers and dryers right now. With their intuitive, user-friendly features, beautiful designs, and reliability, Samsung washers and dryers are some of the best on the market. Better still, some models are currently available at prices even lower than what we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung is offering up to $700 off select washers and dryers, but the savings double when you replace both machines with a package deal. The biggest washer and dryer deal this week is taking $1,400 off Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry. The washer actually learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, find early Presidents' Day 2024 sales on Samsung washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room this week.

Best Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

