Samsung officially launched the new Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event on January 17. The next-generation flagship Galaxy S24 devices aim to take messaging, photos and games to the next level with generative artificial intelligence. Amplifying virtually every aspect of the smartphones, Samsung's suite of AI-infused features are at the center of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

See at Samsung

The new phones began shipping today, January 29, and there is still one more day left to score Samsung's Galaxy S24 preorder deals. Until midnight on January 30, you can save up to $870 on all three new smartphones when you pre-order Samsung's latest flagship devices.

Best Galaxy S24 Preorder Deals

Samsung and Best Buy have Galaxy S24 deals with trade-in credits across the lineup. Plus, each of the new Galaxy S24 phones will be upgraded to double the storage for no extra cost. Samsung is also offering 20% off the company’s Samsung Care+ plan with Theft and Loss coverage when you buy any of the new Galaxy S24 series devices.

Below, pre-order your new smartphone in either green, blue, yellow, violet, orange, gray or black.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 frame is now made of a titanium alloy instead of aluminum. Save up to $750 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with enhanced trade-in and get a free memory upgrade. Students can also get an additional 15% off. $1,300 $550 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Save up to $550 when you trade in a qualifying device and enjoy $75 instant Samsung Credit. Plus, get an extra $50 off with our exclusive discount. $800 $250 Shop Now

The Galaxy S24 Ultra launches for $1,300, which is $100 pricier than last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra, on January 31 alongside the $1,000 Galaxy S24 Plus and $800 Galaxy S24. Each one upgrades the hardware from last year with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, improved displays, and better cameras.

At Best Buy, you can save up to $870 on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series with pre-order, qualifying trade-in and double the storage. Also, get up to a $150 Best Buy e-Gift Card with today's best Galaxy S24 deals.

See at Best Buy

Save on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering some epic deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones. Now only will get a free memory upgrade, but Amazon is also throwing in an Amazon gift card worth up to $200 with your purchase.

Get $200 with the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Get $150 with the Galaxy S24+

Get $50 with the Galaxy S24

Not only are many of Samsung’s existing features getting an AI boost, but the new Galaxy S24 smartphones has a few hardware upgrades as well. The screens are bigger and brighter this year with peak brightnesses of 2,600 nits (up from 1,750 last year). And the S24 Plus also boasts a 1440p resolution, up from 1080p.

The S24 remains the same as its predecessor with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The S24 Plus has 12GB of RAM, which is up from 8GB in the S23 Plus, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Ultra's storage also saw an upgraded 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Samsung has also collaborated with Google on the Galaxy S24 series to introduce optimized AI search capabilities with the exciting new Circle to Search, marking a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut the intuitive, gesture-driven tool. Just hold the home button and you'll be able to circle, highlight, or tap anything on the screen to get search results — like the name of the restaurant in the background of someone's photo in Instagram.

With intelligent text and call translations, Samsung’s mobile keyboard will translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. Samsung Notes now has pre-made formats to make taking notes even more organized. Using generative AI in the car, Android Auto will allow users to request summaries of messages or suggest replies via voice commands.

AI is a also big part of the camera system on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfect edits for each photo. Generative Edit makes it possible to move, erase and manipulate individual objects in photos. You even have the ability to remove reflections in the edit suggestions section and fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. For example, when a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders.

RELATED CONTENT: