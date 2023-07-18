Just like that, another Amazon Prime Day is in the books. The good news is that if you've been looking for deals on a top-tier Android smartphone, Amazon is currently discounting all of the phones in Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung officially launched the new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones in February and the S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones out there now. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $200 off, which is a great deal on a smartphone with the highest camera resolution.

Powerful and sleeker with a slightly flatter design than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes incredibly smooth video and has a built-in S Pen to use your phone as a notepad. The new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor in the S23 Ultra captures epic moments with incredible precision. The Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and Samsung's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. You can take 4K videos from the S23's 12MP selfie camera, too.

In addition to Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an upgraded 200-megapixel camera, which is nearly double the resolution of the S22 Ultra. Samsung said their improved and most advanced camera system is tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail — even in low light situations.

Amazon is also marking down the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus by $100. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new handset and don't mind buying unlocked, these two Amazon deals are can't-miss discounts on premium devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 $700 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying. $1,000 $900 Shop Now

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos. Choose your favorite color from Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, and save big with the best Amazon deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor 4K TV

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale

It's Black Friday in July at Samsung — Save Up to $800 on The Frame TV

Get $50 Off the Newest Samsung Galaxy Device When You Reserve Now

Best iPad Deals: Save $99 On Apple's Latest iPad Air Models

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

Best Laptop Deals 2023: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft & More

Best Apple Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks & More