Shopping

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Kitchen and Laundry Room This Spring

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Discover Samsung Spring Appliance Sale
Samsung

Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. Spring cleaning is a time to look around your home and reassess what hardworking machines of yours could use an upgrade. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, but there are plenty of deals on Samsung appliances to save on everything from washing machines and smart ranges to dishwashers, robot vacuums and more. 

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

This week, you can refresh your laundry room and kitchen for less with Samsung's appliance sales. Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's best appliance deals are hard to beat. 

Level up your living space with up to $1,100 off Samsung refrigerators, $515 off electric ranges that can also air fry, and up to $1,500 off Samsung washers and dryers. This week, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year. Keep scrolling to shop the best appliance deals at Samsung to welcome spring with a smarter and cleaner home.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,689$1,099
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,498
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,598
GAS DRYER
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049$679
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.

$2,198$1,358
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,599$1,439

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung Smart 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.

$3,800$2,599
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,399$2,399
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,699
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,400 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge. 

$4,700$3,399
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,899

Best Samsung Electric Range Deals

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,399$1,699
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry

Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.

$1,849$1,299

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Samsung
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,300$644
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800$440
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable. 

$900$549
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. 

$330$261

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $1,500 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

Save $105 on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Alternative from Amazon

Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023