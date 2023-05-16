The Best Air Fryer Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day: Shop Ninja, Cosori, Phillips and More
If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this summer and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Plus, an air fryer is your secret weapon for crowd-pleasing food ideas that are both healthy and delicious. Right now, you can score major savings ahead of Prime Day on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.
Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.
With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for over 40% off, shop the best air fryer deals ahead of Prime Day below and save now on this kitchen essential.
This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher.
This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want.
In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.
This highly-rated Bella Pro Series air fryer features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, auto shut-off and more.
Cook up something special with this versatile air fryer from Chefman. Air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food and adjust cooking time with the ClearCook window and internal light.
Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.
Constantly throwing out leftovers? Cook them to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
This Cosori Air Fryer Toast Oven is Alexa-compatible, so you can sync up a recipe with your countertop oven without pressing a single button.
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.
