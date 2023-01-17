With the New Year comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen this year. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials this winter. To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again.

You can get big savings on select kitchen appliances for the winter like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, pots and pans, stand mixers, blenders, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon deals include kitchen items from top brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, All-Clad, Ninja, and Lodge.

Below, shop the best deals on bakeware, cookware, and small appliances to help you upgrade your kitchen this year.

Bakeware and Cookware Deals

T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set Amazon T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set The dishwasher-safe T-fal cookware set includes a 7" fry pan, an 11" fry pan, 1 and 2-quart sauce pans with lids, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 10" griddle, and a spoon, ladle, and a slotted spatula. The handles on all the items are ergonomic and heat-resistant. $89 $79 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Small Kitchen Appliance Deals

Septree Food Dehydrator Amazon Septree Food Dehydrator A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. $146 $80 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper With over 50,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. $40 $30 WITH COUPON Shop Now

