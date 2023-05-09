Memorial Day weekend is still a few weeks away on Monday, May 29, but there are already numerous sales celebrating the holiday that serves as a summer kickoff.

The start of summer means barbecues, days at the beach, and of course, sales. There's no better way to prepare for the sunny days ahead than with a little retail therapy — especially when there are Black Friday-level deals during these Memorial Day events. Shoppers can save big time on big-ticket items like appliances, mattresses, backyard furniture and more. Other categories that see epic discounts are clothing and accessories and home goods. No matter what you're shopping for ahead of summer 2023, you'll likely find an early Memorial Day deal to help you get just what you've been looking for.

From fashion and beauty to mattresses and furniture, summer shopping is in full force with early Memorial Day 2023 sales. We've rounded up the best Memorial Day sales already happening. Shop the early deals below before Memorial Day is officially here.

Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Fashion & Beauty Sales

Save 25% when shopping the luxury designer Michael Kors by using code HELLOSUMMER.

Save up to 30% off your entire purchase when shopping handbags, sandals and more. Just use code MOM at checkout.

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $298 $146 WITH CODE MOM Shop Now

Offering up to 50% off men's, women's and kid's closet essentials now's the time to shop at J. Crew.

Save up to 25% on Crocs rarely discounted sandals.

Score savings on major beauty brands and popular makeup, skincare, haircare and more.

Rings, necklaces, earrings and all the other fun jewelry on BaubleBar's site is currently 20% off using code BB20.

Many of NuFace's best-selling skincare sets are marked down by 20% for spring. There's no code necessary, just add the discounted products to your cart.

Enter the code FRIENDS30 to take advantage of Benefit Cosmetics' Friends and Family Sale for 30% off sitewide along with free shipping on all orders.

Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Furniture & Home Sales

Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save on thousands of early rollbacks, including everyday necessities and summer must-haves.

Over at Pottery Barn, you can take up to 50% off furniture, bedding and more.

Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and pajamas.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $258 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

The oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List is now $99. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Normally, this oven costs $249.

With HexClad's current sale, you get up to 30% off cookware bundles and the more you spend, the more you save with savings of up to an additional $150.

Make your home smell wonderful with 25% off select Homesick Candles.

Overstock's Home and Outdoor Living Sale is offering an extra 15% to 20% off thousands of already discounted items with free shipping on everything.

Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 45% off at Solo Stove.

Ranger Solo Stove Ranger Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $200 Shop Now

Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has already started with Dyson Deals. Shoppers can save up to $200 on Dyson stick vacuums.

Save up to $100 on the ever-popular Vitamix blenders and blender bundles.

Shop the OurPlace Spring Sale to score the best deals of the season for the viral cookware brand. You can get 25% off all bundles and 20% off individual items sitewide.

Bedding and towel retailer, Brooklinen is hosting its annual birthday sale which offers customers 25% off with code BDAY at checkout.

Shop Wayfair's Surplus Sale for up to 50% off outdoor furniture, home accents, decor and so much more.

Save up to 20% on Caraway's top-tier line of colorful cookware and food storage.

Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Tech and Appliance Deals

Samsung has a plethora of offers with major savings and Memorial Day deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and more.

Save up to $600 on a MacBook or score savings on all kinds of incredible tech deals during Best Buy's Early Memorial Day Sale.

Amazon has early Memorial Day deals on a variety of products, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple tech.

Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Exercise Equipment Sales

There's never been a better time to buy a Peloton with savings of up to $400 on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+. As an extra perk, the discounted Bike+ prices include shipping, setup and a 12-month limited warranty.

Bike Starter Peloton Bike Starter Power through some of your favorite cardio workouts with the help of the 24/7 studio cycling classes. Or you can add on the Peloton All-Access Membership for an additional few, so you can workout alongside a Peloton instructor and attend live exercise events. $1,645 $1,245 Shop Now

Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Sales

Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for a more responsive feel and added edge support.

The Chill Mattress Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep. $1,079 $699 Shop Now

Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Sale sale lets you take 25% off sitewide until May 11 using code SPRING25. Shop major discounts on mattresses, bedding and more.

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Offered in three levels of firmness to let you decide the level of support you need, each option comes with distinctive layers for distinctive benefits. $2,265 $1,699 QUEEN SIZE Shop Now

Take up to 20% off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last.

Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch Nolah Mattress Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $500 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

