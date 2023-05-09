Memorial Day Sales 2023: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now at Kate Spade, Dyson, Walmart and More
Memorial Day weekend is still a few weeks away on Monday, May 29, but there are already numerous sales celebrating the holiday that serves as a summer kickoff.
The start of summer means barbecues, days at the beach, and of course, sales. There's no better way to prepare for the sunny days ahead than with a little retail therapy — especially when there are Black Friday-level deals during these Memorial Day events. Shoppers can save big time on big-ticket items like appliances, mattresses, backyard furniture and more. Other categories that see epic discounts are clothing and accessories and home goods. No matter what you're shopping for ahead of summer 2023, you'll likely find an early Memorial Day deal to help you get just what you've been looking for.
From fashion and beauty to mattresses and furniture, summer shopping is in full force with early Memorial Day 2023 sales. We've rounded up the best Memorial Day sales already happening. Shop the early deals below before Memorial Day is officially here.
Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Fashion & Beauty Sales
Michael Kors
Save 25% when shopping the luxury designer Michael Kors by using code HELLOSUMMER.
Kate Spade
Save up to 30% off your entire purchase when shopping handbags, sandals and more. Just use code MOM at checkout.
Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.
J.Crew
Offering up to 50% off men's, women's and kid's closet essentials now's the time to shop at J. Crew.
Crocs
Save up to 25% on Crocs rarely discounted sandals.
Get the cozy lined version of the classic clog.
Amazon Beauty
Score savings on major beauty brands and popular makeup, skincare, haircare and more.
BaubleBar
Rings, necklaces, earrings and all the other fun jewelry on BaubleBar's site is currently 20% off using code BB20.
NuFACE
Many of NuFace's best-selling skincare sets are marked down by 20% for spring. There's no code necessary, just add the discounted products to your cart.
Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin.
Benefit Cosmetics
Enter the code FRIENDS30 to take advantage of Benefit Cosmetics' Friends and Family Sale for 30% off sitewide along with free shipping on all orders.
Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Furniture & Home Sales
Walmart
Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save on thousands of early rollbacks, including everyday necessities and summer must-haves.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set. Along with the two chairs shown, you'll get a matching outdoor sofa and two nesting tables.
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. The CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Pottery Barn
Over at Pottery Barn, you can take up to 50% off furniture, bedding and more.
Cozy Earth
Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and pajamas.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Tovala
The oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List is now $99. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Normally, this oven costs $249.
Right now, you can get $150 off Oprah's favorite smart toaster oven.
HexClad
With HexClad's current sale, you get up to 30% off cookware bundles and the more you spend, the more you save with savings of up to an additional $150.
Homesick Candles
Make your home smell wonderful with 25% off select Homesick Candles.
Overstock
Overstock's Home and Outdoor Living Sale is offering an extra 15% to 20% off thousands of already discounted items with free shipping on everything.
Save over 25% off on a new shag area rug. And you don't even have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to take advantage of a sale like this.
Solo Stove
Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 45% off at Solo Stove.
Dyson
Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has already started with Dyson Deals. Shoppers can save up to $200 on Dyson stick vacuums.
Vitamix
Save up to $100 on the ever-popular Vitamix blenders and blender bundles.
OurPlace
Shop the OurPlace Spring Sale to score the best deals of the season for the viral cookware brand. You can get 25% off all bundles and 20% off individual items sitewide.
Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in eight different colors.
Brooklinen
Bedding and towel retailer, Brooklinen is hosting its annual birthday sale which offers customers 25% off with code BDAY at checkout.
Wayfair
Shop Wayfair's Surplus Sale for up to 50% off outdoor furniture, home accents, decor and so much more.
Caraway Home
Save up to 20% on Caraway's top-tier line of colorful cookware and food storage.
Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Tech and Appliance Deals
Samsung
Samsung has a plethora of offers with major savings and Memorial Day deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and more.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Best Buy
Save up to $600 on a MacBook or score savings on all kinds of incredible tech deals during Best Buy's Early Memorial Day Sale.
With top-tier performance and great reliability, now is the time to save on the MacBook Pro.
Amazon
Amazon has early Memorial Day deals on a variety of products, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple tech.
Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Exercise Equipment Sales
Peloton
There's never been a better time to buy a Peloton with savings of up to $400 on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+. As an extra perk, the discounted Bike+ prices include shipping, setup and a 12-month limited warranty.
Power through some of your favorite cardio workouts with the help of the 24/7 studio cycling classes. Or you can add on the Peloton All-Access Membership for an additional few, so you can workout alongside a Peloton instructor and attend live exercise events.
Best Early Memorial Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Sales
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for a more responsive feel and added edge support.
Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Sale sale lets you take 25% off sitewide until May 11 using code SPRING25. Shop major discounts on mattresses, bedding and more.
Offered in three levels of firmness to let you decide the level of support you need, each option comes with distinctive layers for distinctive benefits.
Nolah Mattress
Take up to 20% off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last.
This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $500 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals.
The Original Nolah is the brand's best-selling and most versatile mattress, thanks to its cooling design, gentle body contouring and durability.
Layla Sleep
Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
