Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Go-To Athleisure Brand Is Up to 75% Off for Memorial Day
We don't know about you, but our activewear collection could use a refresh. Odds are, it's time to throw out your worn-out leggings and sports bras and replace them with a new workout set — ideally from celeb-loved brand Beyond Yoga. Now through Monday, May 29, Beyond Yoga is offering up to 75% off athletic gear, loungewear and more.
Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the A-list celebrities who adore Beyond Yoga's stretchy, soft workout gear. Female-founded and led since 2006, inclusivity is one of the hallmarks of Beyond Yoga's mission statement — so the brand offers gear in sizes XXS-4X. Supportive but not restrictive, Beyond Yoga's active and loungewear is made to move with you, comfortably.
With over 300 items on sale, you might have a hard time deciding what to get during the Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from matching workout sets to exercise dresses.
Built-in UPF 50 protection makes this tank a great choice for outdoor and indoor workouts.
Make it a matching set with peacock blue high-waisted leggings.
At under $17, this chic colorblocked sports bra is a steal.
We love the figure-flattering colorblock and crossover waist of these ultra-soft leggings.
These soft and cozy shorts will become your go-to this summer for lounging or running errands.
Show off your hard-earned muscles in a breezy cutoff tank.
Take over 60% off these crossover waist leggings in an eye-popping purple.
Lightweight and supportive exercise dresses are one of our favorite styles for summer.
A twisted racerback adds intrigue to an otherwise simple scoopneck sports bra.
Handy side pockets makes it easy to keep your essentials within reach while you work out.
