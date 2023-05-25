Shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Go-To Athleisure Brand Is Up to 75% Off for Memorial Day

By Lauren Gruber
We don't know about you, but our activewear collection could use a refresh. Odds are, it's time to throw out your worn-out leggings and sports bras and replace them with a new workout set — ideally from celeb-loved brand Beyond Yoga. Now through Monday, May 29, Beyond Yoga is offering up to 75% off athletic gear, loungewear and more.

Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the A-list celebrities who adore Beyond Yoga's stretchy, soft workout gear. Female-founded and led since 2006, inclusivity is one of the hallmarks of Beyond Yoga's mission statement — so the brand offers gear in sizes XXS-4X. Supportive but not restrictive, Beyond Yoga's active and loungewear is made to move with you, comfortably.

With over 300 items on sale, you might have a hard time deciding what to get during the Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from matching workout sets to exercise dresses.

Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank

Built-in UPF 50 protection makes this tank a great choice for outdoor and indoor workouts.

$68$36
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging

Make it a matching set with peacock blue high-waisted leggings.

$97$51
Spacedye On Block Bra
Spacedye On Block Bra
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye On Block Bra

At under $17, this chic colorblocked sports bra is a steal.

$68$16
Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging
Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye On Block High Waisted Midi Legging

We love the figure-flattering colorblock and crossover waist of these ultra-soft leggings.

$99$37
Spacedye Worked Up Short
Spacedye Worked Up Short
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Worked Up Short

These soft and cozy shorts will become your go-to this summer for lounging or running errands.

$72$46
Featherweight Balanced Muscle Tank
Featherweight Balanced Muscle Tank
Beyond Yoga
Featherweight Balanced Muscle Tank

Show off your hard-earned muscles in a breezy cutoff tank.

$58$21
Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Legging
Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye At Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Legging

Take over 60% off these crossover waist leggings in an eye-popping purple.

$99$37
Spacedye Move It Dress
Spacedye Move It Dress
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Move It Dress

Lightweight and supportive exercise dresses are one of our favorite styles for summer.

$99$63
Spacedye In A Twist Bra
Spacedye In A Twist Bra
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye In A Twist Bra

A twisted racerback adds intrigue to an otherwise simple scoopneck sports bra.

$68$43
Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging

Handy side pockets makes it easy to keep your essentials within reach while you work out.

$99$63

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

