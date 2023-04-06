Ever since Outdoor Voices popularized the Exercise Dress back in 2018, the trend has taken the athleisure world by storm. By combining the flattering, flirty silhouette of a dress with all the support of a sports bra and compression shorts built in, Outdoor Voices changed the way we think about activewear.

Whether you're already a fan of the original Exercise Dress or looking to branch out from your go-to sports bra and shorts, we have good news for you. Introducing the Volley Dress, Outdoor Voices' newest exercise dress that's about to become your go-to outfit for spring and summer.

The Volley Dress Outdoor Voices The Volley Dress You'll be ready to take on the day in the new Volley Dress, thanks to its compressive fabric with UPF 50 protection, built-in shorts liner and hidden side pockets. $108 Shop Now

Hi! I'm Lauren, a fashion and beauty-obsessed writer here at ET. I'm a fitness lover who's always looking for new ways to survive New York City summers, so I was more than excited to try out Outdoor Voices' latest exercise dress launch.

Lightly compressive and not too short, I feel confident running errands and taking the subway in this dress without having to constantly readjust. The built-in shorts with hidden pockets are such a game-changer, allowing me to leave my purse behind while protecting my legs from chafing.

As someone with a larger chest and smaller ribcage, I often have trouble finding styles that fit my proportions. I appreciate how the Volley Dress has thicker straps and the plunging neckline is flattering without being too low-cut. Though I wish the straps were adjustable, they happen to be the right length for me. I also adore the A-line cut, as it creates such a nice shape that hugs my waist and floats over my hips.

Personally, I would opt for layering a sports bra underneath for higher-impact workouts or anything that involves a lot of jumping. But I will say that the Volley Dress is perfect for long summer days spent outside where you want the comfort and breathability of athletic clothing but still want to look put-together. It can even be dressed up for brunches — I love the way it pairs with heels and sandals!

Looking for more Outdoor Voices pieces to add to cart? We've rounded up some of the brand's best-sellers to try out, including the original Exercise Dress along with active and loungewear staples for spring.

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 Shop Now

SoftRib Tank Outdoor Voices SoftRib Tank OV's SoftRib Tank is an easy-layering basic that wears like it’s barely there — made in a stretchy, shape-hugging fabric known for holding its own against regular wash and wear. $38 Shop Now

RecNylon 4" Short Outdoor Voices RecNylon 4" Short Durable, lightweight, and wind and water-resistant — this short is the ultimate pair for days outdoors. It features easy-access pockets, a high-rise waist with a secure, adjustable belt, and a relaxed silhouette. $78 Shop Now

Court Dress Outdoor Voices Court Dress Play tennis year round in Outdoor Voices' newest exercise dress designed for the courts. Made in Textured Compression, the Court Dress features the Double Time Bra on top, Court Skort on the bottom, and cutout details. $108 Shop Now

