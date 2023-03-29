Shopping

The 32 Best Activewear and Athleisure Pieces at Amazon To Wear This Spring: Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, & More

By Lauren Gruber
Are you looking for the best Amazon athleisurewear for your workouts? Of course, you are; with the spring season here, Amazon is one-stop-shop for all things spring fashion. Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or in the market for some new leggings, Amazon's wide range of athleisurewear and activewear checks all our boxes; there's something for everyone.

After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Puma, Under Armour, Adidas and more. No matter what you add to your shopping cart, we're confident every piece will be as foolproof as the last. Don't believe us? We'll prove it. 

We've rounded up the best activewear and athleisure wear items from Amazon that won't just have you looking good but feeling it too this spring. Here are our top choices in sports bras, leggings, and more. 

Leggings and Workout Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version. 

$23
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
Amazon
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings

These supportive leggings come in a variety of colors and are a bestseller on Amazon. The V stitching on the back is subtle and flattering.

$29
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
Amazon
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants after a long day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants.

$40$33
Willit Men's Active Yoga Pants
Willit Men's Active Yoga Pants
Amazon
Willit Men's Active Yoga Pants

With these advanced yoga pants, you'll stay dry and comfortable during a yoga class, thanks to their advanced fabric. 

$27
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

$36$24
Contour Men’s Sweatpants
Contour Men’s Sweatpants
Amazon
Contour Men’s Sweatpants

You can look and feel great wearing Contour's sweatpants. With their adjustable waistband, these lightweight men's joggers provide a customized fit to remain in place during rigorous training.

$33
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set

Stay comfy and stylish all spring long in this jogger set to replace your old sweatpants and tops. 

$46$36
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings
Amazon
Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings

These leggings offer the best performance when you work out. In addition, they feature HeatGear fabric, which offers excellent coverage without weighing you down.

$35$32
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants

Tummy control never looked so comfortable. These capri pants combines yoga pants with a waist control benefit added.

$34$27
Champion Men's Jogger
Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Men's Jogger

Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 

$35$22
Sunzel Workout Leggings
Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women
Amazon
Sunzel Workout Leggings

You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.

$28$25
WITH COUPON
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers

These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. 

 

$23

Sports Bras

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. 

$23
Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra
Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra
Amazon
Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra

The Lux racerback from Reebok is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.

$40$17
Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women, Criss-Cross Back Padded Strappy Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bra with Removable Cups
Amazon
Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra — even with a full figure. 

$25$22
New Balance Shockingly Unshocking Bra
New Balance Shockingly Unshocking Bra
Amazon
New Balance Shockingly Unshocking Bra

A sports bra molded for larger busts that need more support during high-impact activities.

$48$38
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Sports Bra Df3491
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra

If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. 

$48$19
PUMA Seamless Sports Bra
PUMA Womens Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
PUMA Seamless Sports Bra

If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit. 

$28$16
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers — they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.

$23$22
WITH COUPON

Shirts and Jackets

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop
CRZ YOGA Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop
Amazon
Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped t-shirt from Crz Yoga.

$22
SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker
SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker
Amazon
SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker

A colorful, lightweight windbreaker perfect for spring. 

$35
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover

This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric made of synthetic fiber with anti-odor technology.

$45$29
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 

$53$40
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
Amazon
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top

Adidas's classic 3-Stripe look down the sleeves and regular fit makes this jacket a sporty, versatile option. 

$55$39
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee

These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.

$18

Shorts

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

You can never have too many pairs of shorts. Put these Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts on this spring and summer.

$30$14
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$31
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.

$30$23
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

$28
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Champion Men's 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Amazon
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets

Classic and comfortable, these shorts come in 15 other colors.  

$16
Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
Amazon
Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts

These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.

$25$18
Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Amazon
Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short

You can never have too many pairs of bike shorts, and with this price, you may as well stock up. 

$18$13

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

