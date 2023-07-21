The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear — lululemon, Aerie, alo yoga & More
When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essentials. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep your belongings close while you focus throughout the day.
Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including alo Yoga, lululemon, Amazon, Aerie, Girlfriend Collective and so many more.
Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around.
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 46,000 5-star reviews.
These crossover-style leggings from Aerie provide a flattering fit that are popping up all over social media. And this buttery-smooth pair comes with pockets on each side.
Lululemon makes some of the very best leggings with pockets on the market — and this Align pant style is no different.
Crafted from a stretchy spandex material, this High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging from Alo Yoga helps to life and sculpt, with 4 sleek pockets for added convenience.
Outdoor Voices' highest impact 7/8 length leggings are made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit.
Look chic and stay dry during your workout with Old Navy's Go-Dry moisture-wicking high waisted leggings.
Step into brighter days ahead with this Oprah-approved, high waist legging style: Girlfriend Collective — complete with compression pockets.
The glossy pockets on these chic workout leggings from Spanx are unmissable, and offer a fun edge to a classic tight style.
These moisture-wicking tights are crafted from a more durable fabric for added support and pockets — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities.
Featuring a signature high waistband, midi length, and pockets at the hip, this must-have legging is made from our buttery soft Spacedye.
Chic and sporty, these top-rated Zella leggings are shapely and convenient thanks to their side pocket style.
These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.
This cozy high-waist jogger is buttery soft and has deep pockets.
Designed in a breathable, moisture-wicking Go Recharge fabric with a super soft, brushed feel, the high-rise waist is not only flattering, but also ultra-comfortable.
Colorfulkoala tights are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season.
