When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essentials. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep your belongings close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including alo Yoga, lululemon, Amazon, Aerie, Girlfriend Collective and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer

Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear for Prime Day

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

Nike Sneakers and Workout Gear Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Spanx Is Offering Major Discounts on Best-Selling Styles

lululemon's Bestselling Align Leggings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 50% On Celeb-Loved Leggings at Girlfriend Collective's Sale

Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Girlfriend Collective's Sale