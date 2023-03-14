When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essential. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep essentials close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including alo Yoga, lululemon, Amazon, Aerie and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around.

