The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear — lululemon, alo Yoga, Aerie & More

By ETonline Staff
Best Leggings with Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
Fabletics

When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essential. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep essentials close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including alo Yoga, lululemon, Amazon, Aerie and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 45,000 5-star reviews. 

$25$25
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
Aerie
These crossover-style leggings from Aerie provide a flattering fit that are popping up all over social media. And this buttery-smooth pair comes with pockets on each side. 

$55$33
High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
Look chic and stay dry during your workout with Old Navy's Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology. 

$45
Dragon Fit Joggers for Women with Pockets
Amazon
This cozy high-waist jogger is buttery soft and has deep pockets.

$31
Live In High Waist Pocket Flare Pants
Nordstrom
Chic and sporty, these top-rated Zella leggings are shapely and convenient thanks to their side pocket style.

$69
Spanx Every.Wear Gloss Pocket Leggings
Spanx
The glossy pockets on these chic workout leggings from Spanx are unmissable, and offer a fun edge to a classic tight style.

$118$83
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
This moisture-wicking style is crafted from a more durable fabric for added support and pockets — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities. 

$28
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Featuring a signature high waistband, midi length, and pockets at the hip, this must-have legging is made from our buttery soft Spacedye. 

$99
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta
These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.

$109
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Step into brighter days ahead with this Oprah-approved, high waist legging style — complete with compression pockets.

$88
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Academy Sports + Outdoors
With the Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings, staying comfortable on the go is easy and stylish. Soft, flexible leggings made from recycled polyester and spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable while you move, and side pockets hold your essentials conveniently. 

$30
Gilly Hicks Go Recharge High-Rise Leggings
Hollister
Designed in a breathable, moisture-wicking Go Recharge fabric with a super soft, brushed feel, the high-rise waist is not only flattering, but also ultra-comfortable.

$45
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season. 

$24
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
lululemon
Lululemon makes some of the very best leggings with pockets on the market — and this Align pant style is no different.

$128
Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging
Alo Yoga
Crafted from a stretchy spandex material, this High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging from Alo Yoga helps to life and sculpt, with 4 sleek pockets for added convenience.

$138

