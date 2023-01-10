As much as we want to maintain our fitness goals for the new year, balancing our career and cardio schedules can become a bit more of a challenge than we'd like. Whether you need some help freshening up post-gym or taking your at-home workouts to the next level, having the right gear can take your fitness regimen from stressful to seamless.

To help keep your wellness goals on track, we've found everything you need to maintain your work-workout balance. From the trendiest athleisure pieces and post-workout beauty essentials to the best gym bags and what to stock them with, our favorite products will make your fitness goals easier than ever to achieve. Plus, we've found affordable ways to make your at-home workouts even more effective with just a few pieces of equipment.

Below, we've rounded up all the essentials needed for fitting your gym routine into your busy schedule. For even more fitness and WFH guides, check out our favorite home gym gear and WFH fashion finds.

Athletic Gear and Loungewear for the Gym and Beyond

Beauty and Hygiene Essentials for the Gym

Best Gym Bags for Women

Best Gear for At-Home Workouts

alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done. $128 Shop Now

NordicTrack Dumbbells Amazon NordicTrack Dumbbells With five weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 10 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space. $80 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

All The Best Home Gym Equipment Deals Available Now

Save $250 On Peloton Bikes to Complete Your Home Gym

The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale

Shop The 10 Best Workout Shorts for Your Fitness Routine

20 Winter Fashion Essentials to Wear Back to the (Home) Office

10 Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

The Best Printers of 2022 for Work, School, Photo Printing and More