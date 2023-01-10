Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond: Shop Trendy Athleisure, Workout Gear, Gym Bags and More
As much as we want to maintain our fitness goals for the new year, balancing our career and cardio schedules can become a bit more of a challenge than we'd like. Whether you need some help freshening up post-gym or taking your at-home workouts to the next level, having the right gear can take your fitness regimen from stressful to seamless.
To help keep your wellness goals on track, we've found everything you need to maintain your work-workout balance. From the trendiest athleisure pieces and post-workout beauty essentials to the best gym bags and what to stock them with, our favorite products will make your fitness goals easier than ever to achieve. Plus, we've found affordable ways to make your at-home workouts even more effective with just a few pieces of equipment.
Below, we've rounded up all the essentials needed for fitting your gym routine into your busy schedule. For even more fitness and WFH guides, check out our favorite home gym gear and WFH fashion finds.
Athletic Gear and Loungewear for the Gym and Beyond
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up defines your shape while wicking away sweat during workouts.
Made with a built-in bra for low-impact workouts, this longline sports bra provides comfort and support.
These classic white sneakers are cute and comfortable enough for both working out and walking around town.
You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage.
Even if you're still technically wearing sweats, you'll feel more put-together in a cute and comfy matching set.
These matching joggers are made from recycled and organic cotton with an adjustable waistband and cuffed ankles.
Beauty and Hygiene Essentials for the Gym
These water wipes aren't just for babies — made of 99% water, they're gentle enough for freshening up all over if a real shower is out of the question.
Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser, in a convenient travel size for cleansing on-the-go.
Remove stubborn mascara, lipstick and more with these compostable makeup wipes from Neutrogena.
This clinical-strength deodorant will keep you sweat-free even through the toughest workouts.
Absorbent and quick-drying, this microfiber towel rolls up tightly to fit in your gym bag.
Best Gym Bags for Women
Handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag makes this the ultimate gym bag.
If your current gym bag is falling apart, consider upgrading to this perfect duffel bag with multiple pockets, interior sweat-wicking bag for separating dirty clothes, detachable cross-body strap and shoe compartment.
On days when all you need are your headphones, cards and keys, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is a popular choice for a reason.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
A removable laundry bag, water bottle pockets, key leash and so much more will keep you organized between the gym, office and beyond.
Best Gear for At-Home Workouts
Make your favorite pilates and yoga videos a little more challenging with adjustable ankle weights.
With over 25,000 five-star reviews, this comfortable yoga mat is one of the top-rated affordable options on the market.
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.
With five weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 10 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space.
Level up your leg workouts by adding extra resistance with a set of exercise bands.
For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.
