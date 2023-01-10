Shopping

Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond: Shop Trendy Athleisure, Workout Gear, Gym Bags and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As much as we want to maintain our fitness goals for the new year, balancing our career and cardio schedules can become a bit more of a challenge than we'd like. Whether you need some help freshening up post-gym or taking your at-home workouts to the next level, having the right gear can take your fitness regimen from stressful to seamless.

To help keep your wellness goals on track, we've found everything you need to maintain your work-workout balance. From the trendiest athleisure pieces and post-workout beauty essentials to the best gym bags and what to stock them with, our favorite products will make your fitness goals easier than ever to achieve. Plus, we've found affordable ways to make your at-home workouts even more effective with just a few pieces of equipment.

Below, we've rounded up all the essentials needed for fitting your gym routine into your busy schedule. For even more fitness and WFH guides, check out our favorite home gym gear and WFH fashion finds.

Athletic Gear and Loungewear for the Gym and Beyond

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$23
lululemon Define Jacket Luon
lululemon Define Jacket Luon
lululemon
lululemon Define Jacket Luon

Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up defines your shape while wicking away sweat during workouts.

$118
The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra

Made with a built-in bra for low-impact workouts, this longline sports bra provides comfort and support.

$22
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These classic white sneakers are cute and comfortable enough for both working out and walking around town.

$65
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies
Amazon
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies

You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage. 

$25$20
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Even if you're still technically wearing sweats, you'll feel more put-together in a cute and comfy matching set.

$88
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger
Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger

These matching joggers are made from recycled and organic cotton with an adjustable waistband and cuffed ankles.

$78

Beauty and Hygiene Essentials for the Gym

WaterWipes Plastic-Free Textured Clean 99.9% Water Based Wipes
WaterWipes Plastic-Free Textured Clean 99.9% Water Based Wipes
Amazon
WaterWipes Plastic-Free Textured Clean 99.9% Water Based Wipes

These water wipes aren't just for babies — made of 99% water, they're gentle enough for freshening up all over if a real shower is out of the question.

$16$14
TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser (Travel-Size)
TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser (Travel-Size)
Amazon
TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser (Travel-Size)

Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser, in a convenient travel size for cleansing on-the-go.

$12
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes
Amazon
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

Remove stubborn mascara, lipstick and more with these compostable makeup wipes from Neutrogena.

$10
Secret Clinical Strength Antiperspirant and Deodorant
Secret Clinical Strength Antiperspirant and Deodorant
Amazon
Secret Clinical Strength Antiperspirant and Deodorant

This clinical-strength deodorant will keep you sweat-free even through the toughest workouts.

$9$8
JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack
JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack
Amazon
JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack

Absorbent and quick-drying, this microfiber towel rolls up tightly to fit in your gym bag.

$40$20

Best Gym Bags for Women

Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Amazon
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port

Handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag makes this the ultimate gym bag.

$50$37
Abercrombie and Fitch YPB Perfect Gym Bag
Active Perfect Gym Bag
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch YPB Perfect Gym Bag

If your current gym bag is falling apart, consider upgrading to this perfect duffel bag with multiple pockets, interior sweat-wicking bag for separating dirty clothes, detachable cross-body strap and shoe compartment.

$89
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

On days when all you need are your headphones, cards and keys, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is a popular choice for a reason.

$38
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$25
Dagne Dover Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag
Dagne Dover Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag
Amazon
Dagne Dover Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag

A removable laundry bag, water bottle pockets, key leash and so much more will keep you organized between the gym, office and beyond.

$185

Best Gear for At-Home Workouts

Henkelion Adjustable Ankle Weights
Henkelion Adjustable Ankle Weights
Amazon
Henkelion Adjustable Ankle Weights

Make your favorite pilates and yoga videos a little more challenging with adjustable ankle weights.

$27
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat
Amazon
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

With over 25,000 five-star reviews, this comfortable yoga mat is one of the top-rated affordable options on the market.

$22$20
alo Warrior Yoga Mat
alo Warrior Yoga Mat
alo
alo Warrior Yoga Mat

An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.

$128
NordicTrack Dumbbells
NordicTrack Dumbbells
Amazon
NordicTrack Dumbbells

With five weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 10 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space.

$80
Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out
Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out
Amazon
Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out

Level up your leg workouts by adding extra resistance with a set of exercise bands.

$23$16

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

