Shopping

Best Buy Fitness Equipment Sale: Shop the Best Home Gym Deals for Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Girl Working out at Home
Getty

If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, we are right there with you. Due to the last few years, at-home gyms are becoming a mainstay in people's lives, and there's never been a better time to stock up on everything you need. In honor of the new year, Best Buy is having a blowout sale on a huge selection of health and wellness items, just in time for you to start attacking your fitness goals.

Shop Fitness Deals

No matter what your goals are, Best Buy has you covered with the latest in fitness and health equipment and technology. Items are being slashed all around, even huge retailers like Bowflex and Schwinn. Plus, with Best Buy, they'll always price match if you can find a better price (but with savings this competitive, we highly doubt you can!).

So, if you're feeling ready to create a new, healthier you in the new year, don't miss this incredible sale at Best Buy. You don't even have to go through the whole sale (although, we bet you'll want to). Below, ET has picked out its favorite items from Best Buy's fitness equipment sale for you to easily browse. Getting started on your healthy 2023 New Year's resolutions has never been easier.

Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack
Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack
Best Buy
Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack

Do you want a home gym but don't know where to start? The Tempo Starter pack has everything you need to get going. The Tempo helps you track your progress, correct your form and so much more. The starter pack also includes weights, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat, and a recovery roller.

$2,750$1,000
Bowflex Treadmill 10
Bowflex Treadmill 10 - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 10

If you've been thinking about getting a treadmill, it's time to pull the trigger. This Bowflex treadmill is now $700 off, plus it includes a free 1-Year JRNY Membership, so you can receive personalized coaching right from the 10" display monitor.

$2,000$1,300
JaxJox - Adjustable Kettlebell
JaxJox - Adjustable Kettlebell
Best Buy
JaxJox - Adjustable Kettlebell

Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The JaxJox kettlebell weight can go from 12 lbs. to 42 lbs. in 6 lb. increments.

$250$100
Therabody - Wave Roller Vibration Massage Device
Therabody - Wave Roller Vibration Massage Device
Best Buy
Therabody - Wave Roller Vibration Massage Device

Warm-up and recover with Therabody's 12" smart foam roller. It features five different speeds to suit your comfort needs.

$150$100
Schwinn - 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike
Schwinn - 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike - Black
Best Buy
Schwinn - 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike

With Bluetooth connectivity and app-based tracking tools, this Schwinn bicycle makes cycling a dynamic experience, every time you sit on it.

$650$550
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Eliminate the need for multiple dumbbells with these adjustable ones from Bowflex. With just a turn of a dial, these weights can go from 5 lbs all the way up to 52.5.

$430$380
ProForm - 750R
ProForm - 750R - Black/Gray
Best Buy
ProForm - 750R

Work up a sweat with this gym-grade rowing machine, which has 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from. Plus, with Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily upgrade with iFit and transform your home into a workout studio with the click of a button.

$700$600
Bowflex - SelectTech Stand with Media Rack
Bowflex - SelectTech Stand with Media Rack - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex - SelectTech Stand with Media Rack

Improve your gym set up with this Bowflex SelectTech stand and media rack. Its smart tech connects with your tablets or smart phone, so you can easily watch training videos while you work out.

$180$130
Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike
Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike

Transform your stationary bike ride into a full-body fitness experience with custom VeloCore workouts. This bike comes with a free year of JRNY, giving you access to personalized programming, daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment and more -- all from a 22" monitor. What really sets this bike apart, though, is Lean Mode, which enables the rider to lean left and right, letting you escape into virtual environments that feel so real, you'll forget you're inside.

$2,200$1,700
Hyperice - Hypervolt GO
Hyperice - Hypervolt GO - Black
Best Buy
Hyperice - Hypervolt GO

Soothe your sore muscles with this personal massager, now available for a new low price.

$179$129

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Garmin Smartwatches for Achieving Your 2023 Goals

Save $200 On Peloton Bikes to Complete Your Home Gym

The Best Hydro Flask Holiday Deals to Grab Now

The Best Workout Gear For Exercise in Your At-Home Gym

Save 20% On Echelon Exercise Bikes, Treadmills, and Rowing Machines

Take 30% off Winter Workout Essentials at the Outdoor Voices Sale

33 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

The 18 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Holiday Self-Care Routine and Wish List

 