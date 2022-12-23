If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, we are right there with you. Due to the last few years, at-home gyms are becoming a mainstay in people's lives, and there's never been a better time to stock up on everything you need. In honor of the new year, Best Buy is having a blowout sale on a huge selection of health and wellness items, just in time for you to start attacking your fitness goals.

Shop Fitness Deals

No matter what your goals are, Best Buy has you covered with the latest in fitness and health equipment and technology. Items are being slashed all around, even huge retailers like Bowflex and Schwinn. Plus, with Best Buy, they'll always price match if you can find a better price (but with savings this competitive, we highly doubt you can!).

So, if you're feeling ready to create a new, healthier you in the new year, don't miss this incredible sale at Best Buy. You don't even have to go through the whole sale (although, we bet you'll want to). Below, ET has picked out its favorite items from Best Buy's fitness equipment sale for you to easily browse. Getting started on your healthy 2023 New Year's resolutions has never been easier.

Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack Best Buy Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack Do you want a home gym but don't know where to start? The Tempo Starter pack has everything you need to get going. The Tempo helps you track your progress, correct your form and so much more. The starter pack also includes weights, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat, and a recovery roller. $2,750 $1,000 Shop Now

Bowflex Treadmill 10 Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 10 If you've been thinking about getting a treadmill, it's time to pull the trigger. This Bowflex treadmill is now $700 off, plus it includes a free 1-Year JRNY Membership, so you can receive personalized coaching right from the 10" display monitor. $2,000 $1,300 Shop Now

JaxJox - Adjustable Kettlebell Best Buy JaxJox - Adjustable Kettlebell Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The JaxJox kettlebell weight can go from 12 lbs. to 42 lbs. in 6 lb. increments. $250 $100 Shop Now

ProForm - 750R Best Buy ProForm - 750R Work up a sweat with this gym-grade rowing machine, which has 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from. Plus, with Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily upgrade with iFit and transform your home into a workout studio with the click of a button. $700 $600 Shop Now

Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike Best Buy Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike Transform your stationary bike ride into a full-body fitness experience with custom VeloCore workouts. This bike comes with a free year of JRNY, giving you access to personalized programming, daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment and more -- all from a 22" monitor. What really sets this bike apart, though, is Lean Mode, which enables the rider to lean left and right, letting you escape into virtual environments that feel so real, you'll forget you're inside. $2,200 $1,700 Shop Now

