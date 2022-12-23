Best Buy Fitness Equipment Sale: Shop the Best Home Gym Deals for Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions
If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, we are right there with you. Due to the last few years, at-home gyms are becoming a mainstay in people's lives, and there's never been a better time to stock up on everything you need. In honor of the new year, Best Buy is having a blowout sale on a huge selection of health and wellness items, just in time for you to start attacking your fitness goals.
No matter what your goals are, Best Buy has you covered with the latest in fitness and health equipment and technology. Items are being slashed all around, even huge retailers like Bowflex and Schwinn. Plus, with Best Buy, they'll always price match if you can find a better price (but with savings this competitive, we highly doubt you can!).
So, if you're feeling ready to create a new, healthier you in the new year, don't miss this incredible sale at Best Buy. You don't even have to go through the whole sale (although, we bet you'll want to). Below, ET has picked out its favorite items from Best Buy's fitness equipment sale for you to easily browse. Getting started on your healthy 2023 New Year's resolutions has never been easier.
Do you want a home gym but don't know where to start? The Tempo Starter pack has everything you need to get going. The Tempo helps you track your progress, correct your form and so much more. The starter pack also includes weights, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat, and a recovery roller.
If you've been thinking about getting a treadmill, it's time to pull the trigger. This Bowflex treadmill is now $700 off, plus it includes a free 1-Year JRNY Membership, so you can receive personalized coaching right from the 10" display monitor.
Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The JaxJox kettlebell weight can go from 12 lbs. to 42 lbs. in 6 lb. increments.
Warm-up and recover with Therabody's 12" smart foam roller. It features five different speeds to suit your comfort needs.
With Bluetooth connectivity and app-based tracking tools, this Schwinn bicycle makes cycling a dynamic experience, every time you sit on it.
Eliminate the need for multiple dumbbells with these adjustable ones from Bowflex. With just a turn of a dial, these weights can go from 5 lbs all the way up to 52.5.
Work up a sweat with this gym-grade rowing machine, which has 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from. Plus, with Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily upgrade with iFit and transform your home into a workout studio with the click of a button.
Improve your gym set up with this Bowflex SelectTech stand and media rack. Its smart tech connects with your tablets or smart phone, so you can easily watch training videos while you work out.
Transform your stationary bike ride into a full-body fitness experience with custom VeloCore workouts. This bike comes with a free year of JRNY, giving you access to personalized programming, daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment and more -- all from a 22" monitor. What really sets this bike apart, though, is Lean Mode, which enables the rider to lean left and right, letting you escape into virtual environments that feel so real, you'll forget you're inside.
Soothe your sore muscles with this personal massager, now available for a new low price.
