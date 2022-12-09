Look, we get it: picking out a gift for your boyfriend can be a nearly impossible feat. Striking a balance between thoughtful and practical, unique without being gimicky, and of-the-moment yet not too trendy is no simple task. But if you haven't started to get your gift shopping in order, now is the time — Thanksgiving is right around the corner with the holidays following close behind. Luckily for you, our team of seasoned shopping editors are here to help you find a present for every kind of boyfriend.

Could his fall-winter wardrobe use a little refresh? A quilted shirt jacket from For Days is an understated yet fashion-forward piece of transitional outerwear. Is he always whipping up delicious recipes in the kitchen? The internet-famous Always Pan is a beautiful and functional piece of cookware. Is he still rocking the same set of navy sheets he's had since college? Treat him (and yourself) to a fresh new bedding set from Brooklinen. If he takes pride in maintaining his immaculate facial hair, a luxurious beard grooming kit is sure to put a smile on his face.

Whether your man is a gaming fanatic, a fitness lover, a coffee connoisseur, or any combo of interests, we've got you covered. Our 33 favorite gifts for boyfriends are sure to take the stress out of holiday shopping this season.

Fashion Gifts for Men

Coach Trekker Bag Coach Outlet Coach Trekker Bag Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 40% off. $698 $419 Shop Now

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Shop Now

Grooming Gifts for Men

Scotch Porter Beard Collection Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Beard Collection What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard. $70 Shop Now

Cooking Gifts for Men

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Amazon Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Ninja's indoor grill and air fryer sears, sizzles, roasts, and bakes. Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes. With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year. $230 $150 Shop Now

Tech Gifts for Men

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Play through a ton of games on this Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB gaming console. Seriously, it comes with thousands of digital games that are just waiting to be played. With a super fast refresh rate, you don't have to wait for ages in a loading screen menu. $500 Shop Now

Fitness Gifts for Men

Allbirds Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners As we gear up for the winter, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 Shop Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $190 Shop Now

Coffee Gifts for Men

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 $42 Shop Now

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean box's most popular coffee tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription plans. 4 fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes are sure to wake your loved one up to better mornings. $24 AND UP Buy Now

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Walmart Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $35 $20 Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

$150 Shop Now

Home Gifts for Men

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

