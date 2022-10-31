Shopping

The 7 Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2022 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

By ETonline Staff
The tradition of Advent calendars has evolved from opening a door to reveal a tiny toy or bite-sized piece of chocolate. Nowadays, there are Advent calendars to suit every taste from beauty to wine, and even coffee. As you count down the days until Christmas, you can make December mornings special by brewing some holiday cheer with a coffee Advent calendar. 

Just like the calendars you grew up with, a coffee Advent calendar contains 12 or 24 days of something warm and cozy. With a coffee Advent calendar, you can brew a new bag of beans or try a different pod each day throughout the holiday season. If you have a coffee lover on your list this year, these make excellent gifts that they can enjoy right away. 

Whether they have a coffee pot of single-serve Keurig coffee maker, we've gathered the best coffee Advent calendars of 2022. Shopping for yourself? Grab your favorite mug and check out our favorite options below before they sell out. 

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee

Bean Box's best-selling coffee Advent calendar is back for 2022. Whether you’ve got a coffee lover on your nice list, or you need a little extra help wrapping all those presents, the 12 Mornings of Coffee collection will put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Wake up to one of twelve different, limited-edition 2022 Holiday Blends. 

$64
Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Filled with coffee and cocoa, this warm and wonderfully delicious countdown helps you brew holiday magic all month long. 

$27
Nespresso Advent Calendar

For coffee lovers with Nespresso machines, each little drawer slides open to reveal two coffee pods. With 24 days on the calendar, that's 48 pods with a little description of each coffee on the back of the calendar.

$48
Specialty Division Christmas Coffee Countdown

Each decorative box contains a 1.5 oz. packet of freshly ground coffee with flavors like Candy Cane, Christmas Cookie, Gingerbread Cookie, and Santa's S'mores.

$25
Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee

Celebrate the days until Christmas with a new pot of gourmet coffee every day. This coffee Advent calendar includes 12 full-pot bags of ground flavored coffee that make a perfect 8-12 cup pot. 

$35
12 Coffees of Christmas and 12 Cocoas of Christmas Gift Set

Give the gift of both coffee and cocoa with a variety of different flavors. A few of the coffee flavors include Donut Shop Blend, Chocolate Coconut Blizzard, Gingerbread Cookie, Glazed Cinnamon Roll, and Spiced Eggnog. 

$49
Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas

This Advent calendar from Coffee Masters is one of the best budget options. Each pouch contains 1.5 ounces of coffee, which is large enough to brew a full pot of 8 to 10 cups. There are holiday favorites, such as Christmas cookie and cranberry crème brûlée, plus timeless staples, such as the royal house blend.

$19

