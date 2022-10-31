The 7 Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2022 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

The tradition of Advent calendars has evolved from opening a door to reveal a tiny toy or bite-sized piece of chocolate. Nowadays, there are Advent calendars to suit every taste from beauty to wine, and even coffee. As you count down the days until Christmas, you can make December mornings special by brewing some holiday cheer with a coffee Advent calendar.

Just like the calendars you grew up with, a coffee Advent calendar contains 12 or 24 days of something warm and cozy. With a coffee Advent calendar, you can brew a new bag of beans or try a different pod each day throughout the holiday season. If you have a coffee lover on your list this year, these make excellent gifts that they can enjoy right away.

Whether they have a coffee pot of single-serve Keurig coffee maker, we've gathered the best coffee Advent calendars of 2022. Shopping for yourself? Grab your favorite mug and check out our favorite options below before they sell out.

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Bean Box Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Bean Box's best-selling coffee Advent calendar is back for 2022. Whether you’ve got a coffee lover on your nice list, or you need a little extra help wrapping all those presents, the 12 Mornings of Coffee collection will put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Wake up to one of twelve different, limited-edition 2022 Holiday Blends. $64 Buy Now

Nespresso Advent Calendar Amazon Nespresso Advent Calendar For coffee lovers with Nespresso machines, each little drawer slides open to reveal two coffee pods. With 24 days on the calendar, that's 48 pods with a little description of each coffee on the back of the calendar. $48 Buy Now

Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas Amazon Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas This Advent calendar from Coffee Masters is one of the best budget options. Each pouch contains 1.5 ounces of coffee, which is large enough to brew a full pot of 8 to 10 cups. There are holiday favorites, such as Christmas cookie and cranberry crème brûlée, plus timeless staples, such as the royal house blend. $19 Buy Now

