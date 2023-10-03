Best Lists

35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now: Beauty, Coffee, Wine, Toys and More

Best Advent Calendars 2023
By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 4:10 PM PDT, October 3, 2023

The countdown is on. These popular Advent calendars won't be available for long.

There’s no better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a daily surprise. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last. For 2023, brands and retailers have really upped their game, taking the age-old favorite holiday tradition of Advent calendars and making the most wonderful time of the year even more exciting.

Advent calendars have evolved beyond the simple candy pockets of years gone by. From luxury skin care products or this year's hottest toys to wine or even cheese, the traditional chocolate-filled Advent calendars have gone gourmet over the years.

These days, there’s an Advent calendar for every person: foodies, beauty lovers, coffee connoisseurs, kids, you name it. There are even Advent calendars for your dog or cat. But perhaps the trickiest thing about shopping for Advent calendars is getting them before they're gone. It's essential to shop early, as Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly — the most sought-after advent calendars are usually gone in a flash.

The holidays sneak up on you quickly, but don't worry: We're here to help. Read on to shop the best Advent calendars of 2023 to give (and receive!). 

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
Space NK

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

The 25 boxes of Space NK's Advent Calendar are packed with 33 lust-worthy beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader and more. Be sure to secure your calendar now to avoid FOMO come December.

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Cult Beauty launched their biggest and best beauty advent calendar yet! The 39 treats feature favorites from Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Augustinus Bader, Huda Beauty, Sunday Riley and more.

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Worth over $700, LookFantastic's beauty Advent calendar is filled with festive thrills behind every drawer. Surprises include Sol De Janeiro, MAC Cosmetics, Color Wow and more.

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar

This glam calendar is packed with 24 of Benefit's best-selling and fan-favorite products. Shop now, because this one goes fast

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more. 

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar
Revolution Beauty

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar

The ultimate beauty lover's advent calendar is brimming with 25 products for the eyes, lips and face.

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar
L'Occitane

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.

Beekman 1802 Decadent Advent Calendar

Beekman 1802 Decadent Advent Calendar
Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 Decadent Advent Calendar

Pamper your loved ones (or yourself) with a 24-piece advent calendar brimming with indulgent cruelty-free skincare goodies from Beekman 1802.

$321 $175

Shop Now

e.l.f. Cosmetics Snow One Loves You More Advent Calendar

e.l.f. Cosmetics Snow One Loves You More Advent Calendar
Amazon

e.l.f. Cosmetics Snow One Loves You More Advent Calendar

From eyes to lips to face, e.l.f.’s calendar has everything you need for a complete look. You'll find classics like Luminous Putty Primer as well as seasonal favorites like Bite-Size Eye Shadow in Berry Bad and Liquid Glitter Eye Shadow in a new holiday shade.

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar
Amazon

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige and more. Experience a new brand and beauty product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care.

The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2023

Maker 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar

Maker 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar
Maker

Maker 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar

This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes a mix of 12 red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines by different, award-winning, small producers. You can also leave a little gift note on the customizable holiday card.

$139 $119

Shop Now

In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar

In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
In Good Taste

In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar

24 nights. 24 mini-bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California have to offer.

$140 $120

With code CHEERS

Shop Now

Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar

Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar
Total Wine

Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar

Spoil yourself with 24 expertly sourced 187 ml bottles of wine from all around the world.

The Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box's best-selling Coffee Advent Calendar is back for 2023 to put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Choose from 12 whole bean or freshly ground coffees curated from the best roasters in the country.

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer
Amazon

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Filled with coffee and cocoa, this warm and wonderfully delicious countdown helps you brew holiday magic all month long. 

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Keep them caffeinated this holiday season with 12 small-batch, seasonal ground coffees. Even better, this advent calendar supports wages for farmers and top independent roasting partners.

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee
Amazon

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee

Celebrate the days until Christmas with a new pot of gourmet coffee every day. This coffee Advent calendar includes 12 full-pot bags of ground flavored coffee that make a perfect 8-12 cup pot. 

The Best 2023 Advent Calendars for Kids

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar: Creatures of the Wizarding World

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar: Creatures of the Wizarding World
Insight Editions

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar: Creatures of the Wizarding World

Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.

$30 $21

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition
Amazon

Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition

This limited-edition advent calendar holds a never-before-seen Mario Santa figurine. 

Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar

Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar
Amazon

Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar

This 25-day calendar includes one doll and 24 clothing items, accessories and even animal friends. She's a Color Reveal Barbie who goes from pink and snowflake-covered to shimmery blue when you place her in warm water.

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar
Amazon

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar

Open one of the 24 different doors to discover a Hot Wheels-themed surprise of a toy car or accessory that will get kids into the holiday spirit.​​​​​​​

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween
Amazon

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar. 

$25 $22

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023
LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023

The magic of Harry Potter and LEGO combine to create an advent calendar any child (or grownup) will enjoy. Eighteen mini-builds and six figurines are tucked inside. 

Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar

Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar
Amazon

Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar

This adorable holiday advent calendar contains 24 Disney Funko Pocket Pops. 

The Best Advent Calendars for Food Lovers

12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Turn up the heat this holiday season with a dozen unique 1.75 oz. bottles of hot sauce.

Bonne Maman 2023 Advent Calendar

Bonne Maman 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Bonne Maman 2023 Advent Calendar

This festive fold-out calendar contains 23 mini-spreads and one honey to celebrate the holidays in a deliciously unforgettable way.

Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo

Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo
Harry & David

Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo

Bring tradition home with this chocolate-filled advent calendar duo from Harry & David. Calendars will ship on or after October 10, 2023. 

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar

The holiday tradition is back at Williams Sonoma. Order now, but note the calendar won't ship until the weather cools down. 

 

More of the Best 2023 Advent Calendars

Bioworld 12 Days of Marvel Socks Advent Calendar

Bioworld 12 Days of Marvel Socks Advent Calendar
Amazon

Bioworld 12 Days of Marvel Socks Advent Calendar

This sock set features designs of 12 of your favorite and ever-so-popular Avengers like Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron-Man, and Captain America. You'll get 8 pairs of ankle socks and 4 pairs of crew socks, making it a perfect addition to your collection.

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set
Happy Socks

Happy Socks The Beatles Collector’s 24-Pack Gift Set

Socks are usually a boring holiday gift — unless they come in advent calendar form with 24 funky Beatles-themed pairs.

$298 $238

Shop Now

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Paladone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar 2023

Any Friends fan in your life will adore this themed countdown to Christmas featuring body washes, bath bombs, chapsticks and more.

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar
Sephora

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar

Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. 

