There’s no better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a daily surprise. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last. For 2023, brands and retailers have really upped their game, taking the age-old favorite holiday tradition of Advent calendars and making the most wonderful time of the year even more exciting.

Advent calendars have evolved beyond the simple candy pockets of years gone by. From luxury skin care products or this year's hottest toys to wine or even cheese, the traditional chocolate-filled Advent calendars have gone gourmet over the years.

These days, there’s an Advent calendar for every person: foodies, beauty lovers, coffee connoisseurs, kids, you name it. There are even Advent calendars for your dog or cat. But perhaps the trickiest thing about shopping for Advent calendars is getting them before they're gone. It's essential to shop early, as Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly — the most sought-after advent calendars are usually gone in a flash.

The holidays sneak up on you quickly, but don't worry: We're here to help. Read on to shop the best Advent calendars of 2023 to give (and receive!).

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar Space NK Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar The 25 boxes of Space NK's Advent Calendar are packed with 33 lust-worthy beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader and more. Be sure to secure your calendar now to avoid FOMO come December. $306 Shop Now

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more. $210 Shop Now

Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar Amazon Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar This 25-day calendar includes one doll and 24 clothing items, accessories and even animal friends. She's a Color Reveal Barbie who goes from pink and snowflake-covered to shimmery blue when you place her in warm water. $24 Shop Now

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar Amazon Hot Wheels Advent Calendar Open one of the 24 different doors to discover a Hot Wheels-themed surprise of a toy car or accessory that will get kids into the holiday spirit.​​​​​​​ $22 Shop Now

