15 Last-Minute Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For: Ray-Ban, Bombas, Lodge and More
We love our dads, but why are they always the most difficult person to shop for during the holidays?
While your gift ideas might have been a toss-up in the past, with less than two weeks of shopping left and holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching, we aren't letting that happen this holiday season. From practical to thoughtful, we've got the gifts that'll arrive by Christmas and will show your father how much you appreciate them.
All dads are different, so we found a wide variety of presents for fathers who like the finer things and for the pops who are simply no fuss. Even if your dad claims they don’t prefer presents, kick their happiness up another notch with the most comfortable North Face slippers or stylish Ray-Bans they'll want to wear everywhere.
If you're someone who has to give the perfect present, take some of the stress out of your holiday gift shopping this year by browsing our top picks for fathers below that'll arrive just in time.
If your dad is a meat and potatoes type of guy (or just a meat type of guy), he'll love a ButcherBox membership. ButcherBox sources high-quality, humanely raised meat products and delivers them fresh and ready to grill, roast, fry or cook however pops sees fit. There are multiple options starting under $100.
Gift a bonsai tree without the pressure of keeping it alive. The LEGO set is crafted for adults and comes with an interchangeable set of green leaves and cherry blossom blooms.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
Gift some ambiance with an extremely long-lasting candle that smells great. This scented candle brand was Oprah's choice because “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours.”
Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.
If your dad loves to strum on his guitar, he will definitely be pleased by this Uncommon Goods punch that lets you create your own guitar picks. Expired credit cards? Old library card? Now he can use them to punch out a one-of-a-kind guitar pick.
This is one quality travel mug that can stand up to wear and tear as it's made from stainless steel. Using double-wall vacuum insulation, drinks will stay hot or cold in this cup even if you slowly sip them throughout the day.
Do they like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now they can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.
Get a gift for father and son, with this adorable pair of matching gripper slippers. For every pair of socks you buy at Bombas, they donate a pair to someone in the homeless community.
He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
Not only will your dad cool on sunny days wearing these, but the smart glasses technology also allows him to take photos and take calls all through his eyewear.
Does your dad like a cold chilly beer? Grab him this gift basket so he can try all kinds of beers from around the world. He will also get expertly paired snacks to munch on while trying these brews, like beef jerky, jalapeño Monterey jack cheese, and a variety of nuts.
History buffs will be delighted to unwrap this New York Times WWII Book with their name engraved on the front cover. Unlike documentaries that bring these memories to the present day, they'll get to read actual news coverage of the historical events while they happened.
Marlowe. offers cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.
With Renpho's shiatsu massager, he can get an in-depth massage not only on his feet and calves, but also thighs and arms!
