We love our dads, but why are they always the most difficult person to shop for during the holidays?

While your gift ideas might have been a toss-up in the past, with less than two weeks of shopping left and holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching, we aren't letting that happen this holiday season. From practical to thoughtful, we've got the gifts that'll arrive by Christmas and will show your father how much you appreciate them.

All dads are different, so we found a wide variety of presents for fathers who like the finer things and for the pops who are simply no fuss. Even if your dad claims they don’t prefer presents, kick their happiness up another notch with the most comfortable North Face slippers or stylish Ray-Bans they'll want to wear everywhere.

If you're someone who has to give the perfect present, take some of the stress out of your holiday gift shopping this year by browsing our top picks for fathers below that'll arrive just in time.

ButcherBox Gift Box ButcherBox ButcherBox Gift Box If your dad is a meat and potatoes type of guy (or just a meat type of guy), he'll love a ButcherBox membership. ButcherBox sources high-quality, humanely raised meat products and delivers them fresh and ready to grill, roast, fry or cook however pops sees fit. There are multiple options starting under $100. STARTING AT $89 Shop Now

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Amazon LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Gift a bonsai tree without the pressure of keeping it alive. The LEGO set is crafted for adults and comes with an interchangeable set of green leaves and cherry blossom blooms. $50 Shop Now

Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle Amazon Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle Gift some ambiance with an extremely long-lasting candle that smells great. This scented candle brand was Oprah's choice because “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours.” $44 $35 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug Amazon YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug This is one quality travel mug that can stand up to wear and tear as it's made from stainless steel. Using double-wall vacuum insulation, drinks will stay hot or cold in this cup even if you slowly sip them throughout the day. $42 Shop Now

Bombas Father-Toddler Gripper Slipper 2-Pack Bombas Bombas Father-Toddler Gripper Slipper 2-Pack Get a gift for father and son, with this adorable pair of matching gripper slippers. For every pair of socks you buy at Bombas, they donate a pair to someone in the homeless community. $67 $51 WITH CODE SURPRISE20 Shop Now

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

