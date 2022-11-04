Sponsored by VistaPrint

Spread the holiday cheer this year by sending friends and family custom holiday cards from VistaPrint. Whether you're celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year, they have a personalized card for you. VistaPrint makes it easy to customize cards with your own photos and messages for any holiday you want to ring in. 

VistaPrint's incredible selection doesn't end with their stunning greeting cards. They have many customizable gifts that will be sure to delight. Best of all, if you're new to VistaPrint, you can save $20 on your order of $100 or more with code FIRSTORDER

Create a one-of-a-kind wall calendar with your cherished and hand-picked photos. And for those on your list who love a cozy hot beverage, personalize a mug with pictures of their loved ones or furry friend. Stationery sets with customizable note cards, so you can send sweet notes to those you care about throughout the year for an unexpected and heartwarming token.

Ahead, shop ET's favorite picks from VistaPrint's impressive array of holiday offerings. 

Custom Holiday Cards and Note Cards

Poinsettia Christmas Card
Poinsettia Christmas Card
VistaPrint
Poinsettia Christmas Card

The beautiful background on this delightful card highlights the simple message of Merry Christmas. With four different color options of the poinsettia pattern, you'll be able to choose the one that best matches your personally selected photo. 

10 FOR $2010 FOR $12
Merry Christmas Card
Merry Christmas Card
VistaPrint
Merry Christmas Card

Simple and sweet, this swanky card puts the photo of your family front and center.

10 FOR $3510 FOR $19
Floral Border Personalized Note Cards
Floral Boarder Personalized Note Cards
VistaPrint
Floral Border Personalized Note Cards

Send a handwritten note on this charming custom note card to put a smile on the faces of your friends and family.

10 FOR $10
Fa la la Christmas Card
Fa la la Christmas Card
VistaPrint
Fa la la Christmas Card

Switching out your traditional red and green, this unique and darling holiday card uses colors of the rainbow to deliver your holiday greeting. 

10 FOR $2010 FOR $12
Festive Foliage Christmas Card
Festive Foliage Christmas Card
VistaPrint
Festive Foliage Christmas Card

Beautiful greenery with gold or silver foil accents will highlight your custom photo in this leafy Christmas card. If you like the design, but you're on a budget, you can forgo the foil for extra savings.

10 FOR $2010 FOR $12
Striped Christmas Card
Striped Christmas Card
VistaPrint
Striped Christmas Card

Reminiscent of an art deco look, this holiday card is super chic. The unusual, but stylish, striped pattern will stand out from the others on your friends' and family's mantle.

10 FOR $2010 FOR $12
Happy Holidays Christmas Card
Happy Holidays Christmas Card
VistaPrint
Happy Holidays Christmas Card

While this card comes in green and red version that lends itself more the Christmas, the blue version also works for those who celebrate Hanukkah. The retro letters give this an extra fun vibe.

10 FOR $2010 FOR $12
Dog Lover Personalized Note Cards
Dog Lover Personalized Note Cards
VistaPrint
Dog Lover Personalized Note Cards

These personalized cards featuring sweet pups would be a great stocking stuffer for those with a furry friend.

10 FOR $10

Personalized Gifts

Etched Can Glasses
Etched Can Glasses
VistaPrint
Etched Can Glasses

If you know someone that enjoys an iced latte or frosty beer, they'll want these custom etched glasses. Even better, now they'll be easily able to distinguish which glass is theirs. 

STARTING AT $13STARTING AT $11
Custom Canvas Bag
Custom Canvas Bag
VistaPrint
Custom Canvas Bag

Gift a tote bag people will want to carry around by customizing it to them personally. The 100% cotton bag can fit all your items for when you're on the go.

STARTING AT $14
Metal Prints
Metal Prints
VistaPrint
Metal Prints

Brighten up your space by hanging up your favorite photo with this custom metal print. It's a beautiful piece of artwork you can buy yourself, but it'll also be a big hit as a gift for another.

STARTING AT $42
Custom Wall Calendars
Custom Wall Calendars
VistaPrint
Custom Wall Calendars

Flip a page each month to discover an enjoyable photo of those you love with the many customizable options of wall calendars that VistaPrint offers. With such a wide range of designs, you'll be able to easily find one that matches your style.

STARTING AT $25STARTING AT $15
Custom Mugs
Custom Mugs
VistaPrint
Custom Mugs

Who wouldn't want to sip from a mug designed especially for them? VistaPrint has endless styles and designs to choose from, so you're sure to find one that will be a hit for that special someone. 

STARTING AT $11STARTING AT $9
Custom Photo Books
Custom Photo Books
VistaPrint
Custom Photo Books

Move over scrapbooking, there is much cooler way to display your beloved photos now with these custom books from VistaPrint. Compile your family photos or create one for a recent vacation you'll want to remember.

STARTING AT $13STARTING AT $10

