There are a lot of Presidents' Day beauty sales to shop this weekend, but Sephora's beauty deals are too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Sunday Riley, Estee Lauder, Tarte, Kiehl's and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your President's Day steals as an extra perk.

Now through Monday, February 20, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that'll refresh your skincare routine just in time for spring, like the cleansing and facial toning devices from FOREO or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Olaplex Hair Repair Remedies Set with two cult-favorite products to target breakage, damage, and dryness this winter.

Get up to 50% off Sephora beauty deals and check out our top 15 picks to put in your cart.

FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device Sephora FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin. $329 $247 Shop Now

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Body Lava Fenty's body luminizer leaves skin feeling dewy, and has light-diffusing micropearls with a sheer tint of color designed for all skin tones. With Spring Break and Summer coming, you'll want to have this packed with you for beach days. $59 $30 Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2 Sephora Foreo UFO 2 Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website. $299 $224 Shop Now

