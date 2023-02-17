Shopping

Get Up to 50% Off Fenty, Sunday Riley, Drybar, Pat McGrath and More at Sephora's Presidents Day Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Sephora Presidents' Day Sale 2023
Sephora

There are a lot of Presidents' Day beauty sales to shop this weekend, but Sephora's beauty deals are too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Sunday Riley, Estee Lauder, Tarte, Kiehl's and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your President's Day steals as an extra perk. 

Now through Monday, February 20, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that'll refresh your skincare routine just in time for spring, like the cleansing and facial toning devices from FOREO or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Olaplex Hair Repair Remedies Set with two cult-favorite products to target breakage, damage, and dryness this winter. 

Get up to 50% off Sephora beauty deals and check out our top 15 picks to put in your cart. 

Sephora's Best Presidents Day Deals

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana
Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana
Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana

Let your artistry flow with this limited-edition palette of 18 new hues in four creamy textures.

$82$50
JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora
JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

When in doubt, slather this rich cream — which features the brand's signature Olive Complex — onto your skin for a plump, hydrated finish to your skincare routine.

$59$41
FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device
Bear Smart Microcurrent Facial Firming
Sephora
FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device

Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.

$329$247
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sephora
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

The Lizzo-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$80$60
Dermalogica The Brighter Skin Holiday Set
Dermalogica The Brighter Skin Holiday Set
Sephora
Dermalogica The Brighter Skin Holiday Set

This set features Dermalogica's BioLumin-C brightening 3-piece skincare routine combats fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and dullness.

$158$126
Drybar The Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron Hair Set
Drybar The Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron Hair Set
Sephora
Drybar The Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron Hair Set

This Blow Drying Flat Iron Hair Set from Drybar features three bestsellers — Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Detox Dry Shampoo, and Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray.

$179$134
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
Sephora
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

A dermatologist tested and approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level 70%.

$38$29
Fenty Beauty Body Lava
Body Lava Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Body Lava

Fenty's body luminizer leaves skin feeling dewy, and has light-diffusing micropearls with a sheer tint of color designed for all skin tones. With Spring Break and Summer coming, you'll want to have this packed with you for beach days.

$59$30
Foreo UFO 2
Foreo UFO 2
Sephora
Foreo UFO 2

Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website.

$299$224
Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner and Renewal Mask Set
Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner and Renewal Mask Set
Sephora
Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner and Renewal Mask Set

Great for dry damaged hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner softens hair and tames frizz. It also comes with a hydrating mask and The Comb No. 002 for healthy hair. 

$125$98

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales

