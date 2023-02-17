Get Up to 50% Off Fenty, Sunday Riley, Drybar, Pat McGrath and More at Sephora's Presidents Day Sale
There are a lot of Presidents' Day beauty sales to shop this weekend, but Sephora's beauty deals are too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Sunday Riley, Estee Lauder, Tarte, Kiehl's and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your President's Day steals as an extra perk.
Now through Monday, February 20, Sephora has impressive discounts on products from major brands that'll refresh your skincare routine just in time for spring, like the cleansing and facial toning devices from FOREO or a gorgeous highlighter from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Amongst the major hair care deals is the Olaplex Hair Repair Remedies Set with two cult-favorite products to target breakage, damage, and dryness this winter.
Get up to 50% off Sephora beauty deals and check out our top 15 picks to put in your cart.
Sephora's Best Presidents Day Deals
Let your artistry flow with this limited-edition palette of 18 new hues in four creamy textures.
When in doubt, slather this rich cream — which features the brand's signature Olive Complex — onto your skin for a plump, hydrated finish to your skincare routine.
Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.
The Lizzo-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
This set features Dermalogica's BioLumin-C brightening 3-piece skincare routine combats fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and dullness.
This Blow Drying Flat Iron Hair Set from Drybar features three bestsellers — Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Detox Dry Shampoo, and Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray.
A dermatologist tested and approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level 70%.
Fenty's body luminizer leaves skin feeling dewy, and has light-diffusing micropearls with a sheer tint of color designed for all skin tones. With Spring Break and Summer coming, you'll want to have this packed with you for beach days.
Take your self-care Sunday routine to another level by incorporating the Foreo UFO 2 device that uses "thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums and face masks," described on the Sephora website.
Great for dry damaged hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner softens hair and tames frizz. It also comes with a hydrating mask and The Comb No. 002 for healthy hair.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Best Presidents Day Beauty Deals to Shop This Weekend: Sephora, NuFace, La Mer and More
Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — Ilia, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant & More
Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup
Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Only $21 on Amazon
SkinStore's Anniversary Sale: 25% Off NuFACE Devices and Skincare Sets
Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon
12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore
The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023